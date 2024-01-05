Top destination for winter is Tenerife. Photo: AdobeStock

Travel agent branches across the country are anticipating high demand over the weekend as families look to secure early booking discounts for the most popular travel periods such as the school summer, Easter and October holidays as part of 'Sunshine Saturday'.

This year, family favourites such as Tenerife, Mallorca and Turkey could be among the top spots for holiday bookings this summer, while cruising from Southampton and Miami is also favoured by all types of holidaymakers.

But is it really a thing, or is it just another buzz phrase dreamt up by the travel industry to sell more flights? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Sunshine Saturday?

Sunshine Saturday - and, sometimes, 'Sunshine Sunday' - is an annual "event" that falls on the first Saturday of January, and is a day when many people in the UK traditionally book their summer holidays. In 2024, it falls on 6 January.

It's considered the busiest day of the year for travel agencies and tour operators due to the surge in holiday bookings.

The trend has evolved with the advent of online booking platforms, making it convenient for people to browse various holiday options and make reservations from the comfort of their own homes.

Grieg Avinou, manager of Falkirk Barrhead Travel, said: “It’s one of the best times of year to book – not only because many operators, hotels and airlines have fantastic January sales on, but having a holiday to look forward to later in the year is always welcome.

“We’re seeing signs people will continue to prioritise holidays this year. Longer durations and more upgrades are a common theme at the moment, while multi-generational breaks continue to make up a notable portion of our bookings.

Is it a real thing?

So did the concept come about naturally, or was it all dreamt up by a marketing team somewhere?

Somewhat unfortunately, it's the latter, and the Sunshine Saturday concept originated as a marketing initiative within the travel industry to encourage individuals and families to plan and book their holidays early in the year.

Travel agencies and tour operators often launch special promotions, discounts and early bird deals on Sunshine Saturday to entice potential travellers with attractive offers, encouraging them to book their holidays and take advantage of cost savings.

But there are some more genuine reasons why somebody might want to book their holidays on the first weekend of January.

After the festive season and the start of a new year, many people find themselves longing for something to look forward to. Booking a summer holiday on Sunshine Saturday offers a tangible and exciting prospect, combating the post-holiday blues.

It marks the start of the peak holiday booking period, providing an opportunity for people to secure their preferred destinations, accommodations, and travel dates before they become fully booked.

Booking early provides a wider range of choices for holiday destinations, accommodations, and flights. Popular destinations tend to fill up quickly, so booking on Sunshine Saturday increases the likelihood of securing the desired destination.

Planning a holiday well in advance also allows individuals to spread the cost of their trip over several months, making it more manageable and less financially burdensome. It also gives people more time to plan activities, research local attractions, and prepare for their trip.