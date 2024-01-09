Liverpool John Lennon Airport is hosting a Recruitment Day this week with companies such as Jet2, Boots and Gregg’s all looking for new staff

A UK airport has almost 200 jobs on offer at various companies based at the site ahead of its busy summer season which starts at the end of March. Liverpool John Lennon Airport is hosting a Recruitment Day this week with companies such as Jet2, Boots, Frankie and Benny’s and Gregg’s all looking to take on new staff.

The recruitment drive is taking place on Thursday (January 11) from 10am until 4pm in the terminal building, with a host of employers on hand who are based at the airport all looking to fill mainly full time vacancies. Anyone interested in a career at the airport are being welcomed along to talk to representatives from each of the companies looking to recruit staff.

No appointment is required and some employers may undertake interviews for potential employees on the day. It is advised you take an up-to-date CV with you.

Listed are the companies based at the airport looking to take on new staff:

Jet2.com: Airline with 24 vacancies for Aircraft Dispatch, Front of House Supervisor and Sales Desk/Baggage Tracing roles.

Airline with 24 vacancies for Aircraft Dispatch, Front of House Supervisor and Sales Desk/Baggage Tracing roles. Wilson James: Aviation security provider, with 40 vacancies for Aviation Security Officers

Aviation security provider, with 40 vacancies for Aviation Security Officers SSP: The main operator of various food and drink facilities at the airport including Starbucks, Burger King, Upper Crust and The Kissing Gate, with 32 vacancies available for Team members, Team Leaders, Kitchen Assistants and Waitering staff working across the site.

The main operator of various food and drink facilities at the airport including Starbucks, Burger King, Upper Crust and The Kissing Gate, with 32 vacancies available for Team members, Team Leaders, Kitchen Assistants and Waitering staff working across the site. Dufry: World Duty Free: Retailer operating the duty free shop with 7 vacancies for full time and 7 part time Customer Service Advisors

World Duty Free: Retailer operating the duty free shop with 7 vacancies for full time and 7 part time Customer Service Advisors Team Spirits (working alongside World Duty Free): 10 full time and 10 part time vacancies for Customer Services Agents in the duty free retail unit.

10 full time and 10 part time vacancies for Customer Services Agents in the duty free retail unit. Boots: The UK’s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer, with 8 full time and 6 part time vacancies for Customer Advisors

The UK’s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer, with 8 full time and 6 part time vacancies for Customer Advisors ABM: Passenger assistance provider for people with disabilities, with 4 full time vacancies for Ambi-lift vehicle drivers, Supervisor, Contracts Manager and 6 part time vacancies for Passenger Service Agents

Passenger assistance provider for people with disabilities, with 4 full time vacancies for Ambi-lift vehicle drivers, Supervisor, Contracts Manager and 6 part time vacancies for Passenger Service Agents Frankie & Benny's: Restaurant operator with 33 vacancies including chef roles, kitchen, bar staff and serving roles.

Restaurant operator with 33 vacancies including chef roles, kitchen, bar staff and serving roles. Greggs: Food outlet with 5 vacancies for Team Members and a Supervisor