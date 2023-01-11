The UK high street has changed a lot in recent years, particularly as many retailers shut up shop for good as they became casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sadly though, shops closing - and having economic and socio-cultural factors contribute to this - is nothing new. As our gallery below shows, there are many stores that have disappared from our high street in the last 20 years or so.
Some of these brand names have gone altogether, while others have re-branded or launched as online only companies. Take a look through our gallery and see which ones you remember.
1. Woolworths
Woolworths was a staple of the British high street for generations as it was first founded in 1909. It sold many products including children’s clothing, sweets, and toys - and there were over 800 stores all across the UK. It fell in to difficulty in 2008 and then officially entered in to administration in early 2009. This is when all the stores were closed. | newsfocus1 - stock.adobe.com
2. Blockbuster
A highlight of the week for many children in the 90s and noughties was going to Blockbuster to pick or video - or later DVD - for the weekend. The store offered home video and video game rental services, and there were over 200 shops across the UK and Ireland. Unable to compete with competition from online streaming services, Blockbuster was in to administration in 2013 and all the stores were closed. | Barry - stock.adobe.com
3. Tammy Girl
Tammy Girl was a must-stop shop for girls during the ninetees, but then closed its high street shops after being bought by BHS in 2005. BHS then of course went on to close too. ASOS delighted fans by re-launching the fashion brand last year, but the stores will won’t be re-opening. | Tammy Girl
4. Bay Trading Company
Bay Trading Company was a chain of women’s clothing stores across the UK and Ireland in the late ninetines and noughties. It went in to administration in 2009. | Bay Trading Company
