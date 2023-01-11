2 . Blockbuster

A highlight of the week for many children in the 90s and noughties was going to Blockbuster to pick or video - or later DVD - for the weekend. The store offered home video and video game rental services, and there were over 200 shops across the UK and Ireland. Unable to compete with competition from online streaming services, Blockbuster was in to administration in 2013 and all the stores were closed. | Barry - stock.adobe.com