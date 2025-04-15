63% of Brits recognise the value of a nutritious breakfast yet struggle to maintain a healthy morning routine

Alpro Almond No Sugars

New research commissioned by Alpro highlights trending consumer breakfast habits, revealing 68% of Brits acknowledge a healthy breakfast is vital for a good start to the day, yet only a third (33%) try to avoid or limit sugars at breakfast.

Key findings indicate that while 45% of respondents eat breakfast every day, with 40% eating the same choice daily, 32% struggle to maintain healthy choices in their routine despite recognising the value of starting the day with a nutritious meal.

Alpro Almond No Sugars (NS) is a delicious option that can be included in a balanced breakfast. It is a plant-based and no sugars option, low in fat and a source of calcium, iodine, vitamins D2, E and vitamin B12, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

The research by Alpro aims to spotlight the consumer breakfast habits of the UK. Whilst there has been a rise in health-conscious Brits, 14% said they do not know what alternatives to sugary foods are, which is why Alpro shares hacks to support breakfast health to set you up for a positive day:

Nourish your start of the day: Did you know that 63% of Brits feel better when they eat a nutritious breakfast? So, make sure you don’t miss it Beat the Morning Rush: Prep breakfast the night before work to avoid last minute choices, as we know nearly half (45%) opt for convenience when reaching for breakfast in the mornings, while 16% say they do not have enough time to prepare low-sugar options in the morning Love your Morning Drink: 43% of Brits report choosing more plant-based drinks, such as almond, soya, or oat drinks, compared to three years ago, as 50% enjoy the taste. Alpro Almond No Sugars is a delightful no sugars alternative and a good pairing for a balanced breakfast. Remember to add some fruit and a source of wholegrains to add fibre for an all-round healthy breakfast choice Switch to Plant-Based: Plant-based drinks like Alpro Almond No Sugars helps support your daily calcium intake. Plus, it is a source of vitamins D and B12. B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle

Jon Ruberry, Plant Based Category Director commented: "Many respondents agree that a healthy breakfast is vital for a good start to the day, yet they often struggle to get what they need. We aim to support consumers in making informed choices for their morning meals. Alpro Almond No Sugars offers a delightful breakfast pairing without containing any sugars.”