7 summer 2025 fashion trends you'll want to follow - according to TikTok

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here are the 7 summer 2025 fashion trends everyone is talking about on TikTok at the moment.

Every season, fashion lovers flock to TikTok to discuss their clothing and accessory inspiration. This inevitably leads to various viral hashtags which then begin trending on the site as more and more people create videos about their favourite fashion looks.

So, NationalWorld has had a look at the fashion-based hashtags that are going viral on TikTok right now. We found seven top fashion trends that you’ll definitely want to follow as we enter in to summer 2025.

Keep reading to find out all you need to know about each one, and happy shopping.

Micro shorts and skirts

Micro shorts made famous by the likes of Britney Spears and Madonna are back this summer - and for 2025 they’ve been joined by micro skirts. They’re ideal for hot weather - and we’re also onboard with anything that will give us the same confidence as the Queen of Pop.

Here’s a gold micro skirt that Britney and Madonna would be proud of, with an added ruffle for a feminine edge.

Bermuda shorts or jorts

For those who aren’t sure about wearing teeny-tiny shorts, however, there is an alternative. These are a longer style, cut just above the knee, and provide a chic and sophisticated silhouette. The jort version, of course, is made of jean material which is ideal for a more casual look.

We love this wide leg pair, available in a range of colours including a rich wine red and olive green, as well as the classic black and navy blue.

TikTok summer 2025 fashion trends you'll want to follow. Photos by Amazon. | Amazon

Matching sets

Matching sets are great because there’s so many different ways you can wear them; it could be a crop top and a high waisted skirt, a blouse and a pair of trousers, or a cami top and a pair of shorts - the most important thing here is that they are made out of matching fabrics. That means anyone can embrace this co-ord trend as it’s so broad and versatile. Better yet, you’ll basically end up with the potential of at endless different outfits as you can also wear each piece separately with other items.

Right now, we’re obsessing with this frilled full skirt and crop top combo, which is a gorgeous. There’s four different colourways to choose from, but our favourite by far is the blue colour with a fuchsia pink flower pattern.

Babydoll dresses

Babydoll dresses, with their short and floaty style, are great for a relaxed fun, flirty, feminine look. The high waisline and loose fit also makes this type of dress super comfortable and cute.

Here’s a babydoll dress we love that’s available in this season’s trending colour butter yellow, as well as baby pink, pastel blue, white and black.

Jelly shoes

Jelly shoes were all the rage in the 90s, and this nostaligic trend is back this year. But, they’ll look a bit more sophisticated and sleek than the ones we remember. This time there’s jelly sandals, but also jelly ballet shoes, jelly heels and even jelly flip-flops.

These sparkly ballet shoes with an intricate design caught our eye, which are available in a range of colours including silver, gold, pink, black and blue.

Beaded necklaces

Beaded necklaces are the must have jewellery accessory this season. From long necklaces, to chockers and bracelets, there’s a beaded piece for everyone. They can be worn single or stacked, and could be used to add colour or texture to an outfit. Plus, they’re a great complement to both casual and dressy occasions.

This fabulous two layer braded necklace which would make a fantastic, bold statement with no fuss.

Pearl or shell bags

Summer makes us think of the beach and the sea, and in turn that makes us think of shells and pearls - so it’s no wonder that these will be at the forefront of fashion this summer. Bags will either be made in the shape of pearls of shells, or they’re be embellished with pearls or shells. Either way, they’re a beautiful addition to any summer look.

This lovely shell and pearl tote bag is ideal for holidays and days out, and is big enough to carry everything you need.