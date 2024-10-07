Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We all love having a good nosy at other’s people’s houses, and these celebrities have made it easy for us to have a look at their home decor choices as they have dedicated home Instagram accounts.

Our homes are another way for us to express our personalities and tastes - from the wallpaper to the finishing touches. It takes time, and often a lot of money to get a house to be exactly how we want it - so when we’ve completed a room it’s natural to want to show it off.

It’s exactly the same for celebs - and some of them are so proud of the lavish pads they have created they have made specific Instagram accounts to document their home renovations.

Here’s eight celebrity home accounts, so that you can follow them yourself.

Lydia Bright

The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star Bright started her account @lydiabrightshome in November 2019. In Feburary last year, however, Bright and her four-year-old daughter Loretta moved into a larger period property and started the renovation process for a second time. She has 201 followers.

Kady Mcdermott

Love Islander Kady Mcdermott started her account @mcdermottsmanor when she started renovating a chalet bungalow into a three storey 6-bedroom house. She took a break from the page in March, but returned to it again in September.

Posting a video of the time lapse video of the home, which is sleek, modern and spacious, she wrote: “After a well travelled summer I’m looking forward to being more active on this page again with more home hauls, cleaning and cooking videos and much more.” She has 168,000 followers.

Celebrities with dedicated home renovation Instagram accounts, including Lydia Bright (top left with daughter), Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan (top right), Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan (bottom left) and Kady McDermott (bottom right). Photos by Getty Images. Composite image by NationalWorld/Rochelle Barrand. | Photos by Getty Images. Composite image by NationalWorld/Rochelle Barrand

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison, who rose to fame on Geordie Shore, shares updates on the home she shares with new husband Ercan Ramadan on their page @oaks_house. They also share their home with their two dogs Milo and Max. The couple moved in to their home and started their account in April 2021, and they now have 299,000 followers.

Sharing a photo of the pair stood outside the home at the time, Pattison wrote: “We’ll be posting decorating updates and pics of our house as we transform it from its this beautiful shell into our home and we’re dead excited to share this journey with you all.”

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Actor couple Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, who have been married for almost 10 years, share their home renovation on their special account @wrightyhome, which has 634,000 followers. In their bio, they invite people to follow them while they create their dream home.

They let people follow them through every stage, from build to decoration, and though the renovation is now complete they still post on the page to share home hacks and new purchases with their fans - everything from how to keep plants watered to new garden chairs.

Olivia and Alex Bowen

After meeting on Love Island in 2016, Olivia and Alex Bowen got married, moved in together, and welcomed a son called Abel. They also find time to keep 740,000 followers up-to-date with the latest on their home renovations on their account @thebowenhome.

The Bowen’s recently sold their £1.3 million Essex home and bought a luxurious mansion, which theyhave been renovating. They moved in back in June, but Olivia is still sharing a lot of the style decisions she and husband Alex have made on the account - including seasonal extras.

Jess Wright

Another TOWIE star who likes to share her home style choices is Jess Wright. She shows off her new family home to her 93,000 followers @jesswrighthome. Like all of the other celebs, Wright definitely likes the luxury look - but she does it all in a way that can actually be emulated as a lot of her furniture is from the high street.

Billie Faiers

Billie Faiers reated an interiors account after moving into her new home with husband Greg Shepherd and their two children in March 2020. They’ve shared every part of the transformation on their account @homewiththesheps, and still continue to share updates on any changes or new additions as they enjoy their new home. They have 674,000 followers.

Style Sisters

Okay, so this one isn’t for a specific celebrity as such, but we’ve included it because it gives an insight in to multiple celebrity homes. Charlotte Reddington and Gemma Lilly are the duo better known in the interior design world as Style Sisters. They have made a name for themselves in helping to organise people’s homes, while making them look gorgeous at the same time.

Their skills have caught the attention of famous faces as well as ordinary people and their celeb clients include Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes, Michelle Keegan and Abbey Clancy. So, if you follow their Instagram page @StyleSisters you will see some of their work for the A-listers. They have 445,000 followers.