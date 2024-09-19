Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas and these Advent Calendars are already available to buy.

If you think it's too early to start thinking about Christmas I’m about to break the news that it's less than 14 weeks away. This means advent is only 10 weeks away, but don't worry, it’s not time to hit the panic button just yet.

In order to yet you feel a bit more organised, I have tried and tested lots of advent calendars for 2024. From beauty calendars to men's grooming and even something for the kids. Forget the boring chocolate ones, these are my absolute favourite must-have advent calendars for 2024.

Soap & Glory 24 Moments On Cloud All-Mine Advent Calendar Set £48 - Boots Soap & Glory advent calendar is shaped in a festive star. The pink design is really cute and perfect for any tween. The products include body wash, bath bombs, perfume and the new Berry & Bright fragrance.

Boots

Boots Limited Edition 24 Days of Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar £99 (worth £365.97) - We all love Boots and their stunning purple and lilac beauty advent calendar is every beauty lover's dream. The box features a selection of their best selling beauty products. I was really impressed with the high-end brands that were featured in this collection including, Sol de Janerio, Nars, Drunk Elephant, Fenty and of course No7. This beauty advent calendar is for a beauty addict who loves big named brands.

PRETTYLITTLETHING 2024 Beauty Advent Calendar (Worth £195) £55 - I loved the black and pink colour design of the PLT calendar. It feels really chic. The products include a range of beauty products, everything from fake eyelashes and lip glosses to eyelash curlers and hair-claw. I loved the mix of beauty products and beauty tools in this box.

Revolution Advent Calendar 2024 (worth £97) £48 - The Revolution box is full of makeup must-haves including Lipstick, brow pencils and eyeshadow. The brand has really good high quality products but a few items in the box like the gem stickers made me think it would suit a teenager more so than me (in my 30s).

Revolution Advent Calendar 2024 (worth £97) £48 | Revolution

L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar £68 - A touch of luxury this advent calendar is classic L’Occitane full of sumptuous bath, shower gels, hand and body creams. The calendar is packed with body products but does include a shampoo and conditioner for a real treat. I would buy this for my mum and she would be over the moon with it.

LOOKFANTASTIC Iconic Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 (worth over £565) £100 - Honestly this is the beauty calendar I treat myself to every year. The silver and blue box looks and feels expensive. It has so many iconic brands inside and the biggest savings with the items worth over £500.

Without giving too much away the box includes the cult favourite Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum (travel size), a full size M.A.C Cosmetics Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick. Every day is an amazing treat and I just love it so much - I just wish day 24 was a bottle of perfume as a little Christmas eve treat - maybe next year.

LOOKFANTASTIC Iconic Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 (worth over £565) £100 | LOOKFANTASTIC

LOOKFANTASTIC Iconic Grooming Advent Calendar 2024 (worth over £415) £85 - Hats off to Lookfantastic for launching a men’s beauty advent calendar. Every year my hubby sulks after seeing my LF calendar so this year he was treated to the ‘Grooming’ box. He was very happy with the beauty products - which includes Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey pour Homme Solar Lavender Eau de Toilette (travel size) and a ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser (full size) - and I’m happy he’s not pinching all my beauty products.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 £29.97 - Of course there are so many beauty and makeup advent calendars to choose from, lets not forget about the boys. You really can’t go wrong with a Lego calendar whether your boy is little like mine or a teen. Every day is a Star Wars item they need to build which will keep them quiet for a bit. Lego also has a Harry Potter calendar, Marvel and Christmas scene so whatever they are into you can find the right one for them.

All Advent Calendars are available to shop online now - but be quick because they sell out quickly.

