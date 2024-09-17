Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new menu in Costa Coffee sounds good but does it live up to the hype?

I love nothing more than a lazy Sunday morning trip to Costa Coffee. My family and I took a lovely stroll up the road and popped into our local Costa to check out the new Autumn menu.

The new menu sees the return of ‘fan favourite’ the Maple Hazel coffee range which includes the Maple Hazel Latte (available hot or iced), Maple Hazel Frappé and the Maple Hazel Hot Chocolate. Each drink features roasted hazelnut and luxurious maple flavours, topped with Light Whip and sprinkles of delicate Autumnal crunchy biscuit.

As my regular go-to coffee order is always a caramel latte, I elevated my order and opted for the Maple Hazel Latte. I love the maple and hazel flavour with the coffee but the downfall to this delicious latte is the light whipp cream on top. There’s nothing wrong with it but I much prefer the normal dairy cream squirted on top of my drink. I would have it again but next time I will change the cream.

New savoury items included the Brie, Bacon, and Chilli Jam Panini, Chicken and Chorizo Panini, Chilli Beef and Cheddar Toastie and all of them looked tasty. But my mind was on one thing and one thing only…

The NEW Sticky Pecan Mini Loaf, crafted with black treacle and packed with pecans and fudge pieces. This indulgent delight boasts a sticky toffee sauce centre, topped with caramel icing and finished with caramelised pecans. And oh my god is it good. This is definitely not one for sharing especially if you have a sweet tooth like me.

There is also the new Nuts about Maple Slice and the Iced Ghost Gingerbread Biscuit. The new Costa Coffee Autumn range is available to buy now. You don't want to miss out on these tasty treats .

