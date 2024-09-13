Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How to make your home smell incredible with these home fragrances

There is nothing better than walking into your home and being greeted with a beautiful fragrance. Especially if you have pets or a dog like me, making your home smell incredible is always top of my list.

I have tried everything over the years from air fresheners and plug-ins to wax melts but the truth is there is no better or long lasting scent than a candle or diffuser. These boutique times not only look good in your home but smell luxurious and have long lasting fragrances.

When people come into my home I want it to feel warm and inviting but also like I live in an expensive hotel. Here are my top four products I tried and are my absolute favourite must buys.

Terre Safari Collection: Brown and Black Candle £27.50 - This candle comes in a beautifully designed animal print glass holder. It comes in a range of scents and two different sizes. I tried the Grenade Noire - I know it already sounds as exotic as it looks. It smells so incredible that you almost don't even want to light it. I honestly just kept going back to this and picking it up to smell it again and again.

La Bougie Mission Fig Candle £30 - The brand has a whole range of ‘bougie’ products including candles, diffusers and perfume. There are so many to choose from and they do refillable bottles so you can always keep your scent topped up. I love the earthy tones of the Mission Fig candle and again the black glass holder it comes in makes it look designer.

Amber Apothecary Reed Kit with Cashmere & Black Amber Fragrance £37.99 - Cashmere and Amber already make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. This award winning brand offers a sophisticated fragrance for your home that fills your room. And I absolutely loved it in my kitchen until I accidentally dropped it in my sink full of hot soapy water - next time I think I’ll put it in my living room.

Chandrika Diffuser Cocoa Bean and Juniper Berry £49 - The luxury brand creates stunning fragrances for your home and comes in a gorgeous pink bow wrapped in a bow. This would be the perfect gift for Christmas (I know I know but I’ve already started thinking about gifts).

The fragrances are derived from ethically sourced botanicals and if that doesn't scream luxury then I don't know what does. The diffuser has a beautiful scent and the range of products will be on my Christmas gift list.

