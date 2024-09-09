This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Everything you need to give your home a fresh update from dinnerware and cooking must have cleaning and storage essentials.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have just moved home and looking at my current kitchen items I knew it was time for a fresh new look. These tried and tested items are perfect whether you are wanting your entire kitchen to feel brand new or just want to change a few products to give your kitchen a quick update.

Dinnerware

The quickest way to update your kitchen and give it a completely new feel is by changing the colour of you dinnerware. The Mason Cash Blue 12 Piece Dinner Set £70 is stunning and will look good in either a blue, white or grey kitchen. Pair with the Everyday Purity 24pc Cutlery Set Giftbox £44.50 for a chic finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Cash Blue 12 Piece Dinner Set £70 | Mason Cash

Cooking

The kitchen really is the heart of the home and the only place to cook your favourite family meals. I love the Progress Wooden Chopping Boards - 3 Piece Cutting Board Set £14.99 and the designer looking Viners Mono Mix 6pce Knife Block Giftbox £54.

Electricals

I can’t believe how good this incredible kitchen set is. The Salter Marino Kettle, Toaster & Microwave Set - With Canisters & Bread Bin £174.99 has everything you need for your kitchen and the stylish blue-grey colour is on trend this season.

Everyone has an air fryer at home now but this Fuzion Dual Air Fryer - 8L £139.99 allows you to see into the air fryer and check on your food without having to constantly open it. The duel function means you can easily cook more items too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salter

Storage

Storage is a massive thing for me. I'm obsessed with The Home Edit so everything needs to have its own place. The Kilner Storage Jars Set Of 3 Clip-top £18 not only look cute but are perfect for storing everything from pasta and rice to flour and sugar. The Dunelm 3 Tier Slimline Trolley £10 is perfect for storing fresh fruit and vegetables.

Cleaning

Of course you will want to keep your kitchen looking super clean. As a self-proclaimed vacuum connoisseur the Miele Duoflex HX1 Cat & Dog Obsidian Black Cordless Vacuum Cleaner £449 is amazing if you have pets and hair that gets everywhere.

Finish off your freshly hoovered floor with the Bona Premium Spray Mop £42.99 that can be used on all hard floors including laminate and vinyl.

And if you are looking for a quick and easy alternative to ironing your clothes, you will have to try the Handheld Garment Steamer Rose Gold £27.99 (£32.99).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now