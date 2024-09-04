This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I tried four well known vacuum cleaning brands to find the best one to buy.

When it comes to choosing the right vacuum cleaner there is definitely a lot to think about. It’s not just a case of grabbing one of the shelves or ordering the cheapest one online and thinking ‘that’ll do’. No, its a process with a lot to be considered and so that you know you’re getting the best one for your money.

I’ll admit there is lot of different ones to choose from, so I have tried four brands to find out which one is the best to buy. Believe me you get to the point where you have had some rubbish vacuum cleaners that you know which are good and which are completely useless - especially if you have a dog or any pet that hair seems to be everywhere.

I am a self-confessed OCD clean-freak so the perfect person to test these vacuum cleaners. Plus I have all types of flooring in my house including carpet, laminate and vinyl to really put them to the test. The vacuums listed are in order of price (lowest to highest), so how did they do in my ultimate floor cleaning test.

Shark Corded Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap £159 (normally £199) - The Shark vacuum cleaner comes in stylish rose gold which I was sold on right away. The anti-wrap function is a gamechanger. Not only for pet hair, but picking up long strands of my hair too. I really loved this vacuum and it works great on all different types of flooring too. I would highly recommend this vacuum and it's currently on sale too, so great value for money.

Ultenic U16 Flex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Bendable EasyReach Wand £199.99 - The Ultenic vacuum is cordless just need to charge the battery and away you go. The suction wasn’t as good as the Shark however, I was blown away by how long the battery life lasted. I was able to hoover all floors in my 3 bed house and still have some battery life left. The green light at the front of the hoover means you will never miss any dust or crumbs hiding under the sofa.

Proscenic 3-in-1 M9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop £311.99 (normally £439) - Robot vacuum cleaners seem to be the must-have gadget for your home but can be quite pricey. The M9 robot vacuum cleaner is perfect for all floor types and as well as vacuuming it can be used as a mop too. It has three different functions including sweep, suction and mop to ensure your home is perfectly clean.

This robot hoover really impressed me as you can do everything from an app on your phone. I loved the fact that because of the other two functions it saved me on storage space as I didn’t need separate sweeping brush and a mop.

iRobot Wi-Fi Connected Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum £549 - The iRobot vacuum is the OG robot cleaner. Being able to set your vacuum to clean by the click of a button is a luxury and I would recommend this to anyone that lives in a bungalow as it will easily clean all your floors and you won’t ever go-back to hoovering the carpet ever again. However, it is very expensive and when you can pay less for one that does more like the Proscenic 3-in-1 M9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner then I know which one I’d prefer.

