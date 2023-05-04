Asda has announced that it will make a huge change to its popular Blue Light Card discount and it has left shoppers thrilled. It does not end there either, as the major supermarket has also confirmed that the scheme has been extended as it was due to expire soon.

Blue Light Card is a nationally-recognised scheme which provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts. There is also now an extra opportunity for people to take advantage of even more money off their grocery shop with the new changes.

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said in a statement: “We are really proud of our partnership with Asda and know how much our members have enjoyed using the discount. Asda has always done so much to show its appreciation to NHS staff and other frontline workers, and the continuation of this partnership will support millions of blue light workers across the country.

"Since last May, our members have saved a phenomenal £128 million when shopping at Asda and I hope the extension of the 10% discount plus the added benefits of using the Rewards app, will continue to help families and individuals across the UK during the cost-of-living crisis.”

Mark Baxter, who is the senior director for loyalty at Asda, added: “The Blue Light community do a fantastic job at keeping us all safe, healthy, and supported, so we’re happy to be able to offer them exclusive offers through our popular Asda Rewards app. As well as benefiting from everyday low prices, Asda Rewards users earn pounds through the app, and by building their Cashpot, are rewarded for simply shopping with Asda.”

What changes have been made to the Asda Blue Light discount scheme?

From 4 May, essential workers such as NHS staff, police officers and the fire service will be able to get 10 percent off their shopping by simply scanning their Asda Rewards app at the checkout. Previously Blue Light Card holders had to present their Blue Light Card and ID at the checkout to get the discounted price.

Blue Light Card holders who scan their Asda Rewards app in-store for the first time between 4 May and 31 May will also receive a £2.50 bonus in their Cashpots. This will be deposited into their accounts in June.

Asda Rewards provides customers with the chance to earn pounds, rather than points, each time they purchase certain products or complete a milestone mission. More than four million customers use the Asda Rewards app every month and have accrued over £70m in their Cashpots, which they can spend to reduce their grocery bills.

Who is eligible to get the Asda Blue Light discount - how to sign up?

Only those in certain emergency service or key worker roles can apply for a Blue Light Discount. To find out if you are eligible, you must work in one of the below jobs or roles - note, you have to prove your profession by uploading a form of valid ID or a recent payslip.

Ambulance service

Blood bikes

Fire service

Highways traffic officers

HM armed forces

HM armed forces veteran

HM coastguard

HM prison and probation service

Home Office (Borders and Immigration)

Independent lifeboats

MoD civil servant

MoD fire service

MoD police

NHS

NHS Dental Practice

Pharmacy

Police

Red cross

Reserved army forces

RNLI

Search and rescue

Social care

St Andrews ambulance

St John ambulance

To register in order to take advantage of the discount scheme, fill out a form via the official Blue Light Card website. It should not take too long and you'll only be required to fill out a few details, such as your name and payment of £4.99.

How does the Asda Blue Light discount scheme now work?

To take part in the loyalty scheme, you'll need to download the Asda Rewards app which you can find on your mobile phone's app store. For iOS users, this is the Apple App Store and the Google Play store for Android.

Sign into your Asda account on the app. Then, you can earn cash rewards known as Asda Pounds when shopping in store and online.

To use the discount once you have scanned all your items at a physical Asda supermakre, all you'll need to do is scan the barcode on the app at the register. While if you're shopping online, you can browse as normal, just make sure you're logged into your account.