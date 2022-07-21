Whether you’re a Leo, Virgo, Pisces or Gemini, here’s what to expect this month as predicted by an astrologer

August predictions for your star sign

August will bring conflict with friends and authority figures for many people, however there will also be social events and new romantic opportunities to look forward to, according to an astrologer.

Nicolas Aujula, a psychic who claims to have predicted Covid-19, boasts almost 9,000 followers on Instagram and has racked up positive reviews from helping thousands of people through Past Life Regression, Hypnotherapy, Inner Child Therapy and Soul Healing.

He shared a selection of key dates to be aware of throughout August, alongside his predictions for each star sign.

Many Leos will be eagerly celebrating their birthday but Nicolas warns compromise will be important when communicating with others this month. Meanwhile, Geminis are likely to find themselves inspired by new friends and hobbies.

It’s worth checking your star sign and the key dates identified by Nicolas before making any big decisions this month.

Keep reading to find out what August may have in store for you.

Key dates

1-3 Aug: Mars Conjunct Uranus: Highly sexual, impulsive as we seek to break the routine, more accident prone, we can have fluctuating energy levels,

6-8 Aug: Mars Square Saturn: Work hard to get things done, conflict with authority figures, can be pushed around, stick your ground, rest as can feel lethargy,

13-15 Aug: Mars Trine Pluto: Great achievements, we get things done, seek promotions, can make great progress as work,

18 Aug: Venus Trine Jupiter: Expect social events, new romantic opportunities, spending more money than usual, taking risks with money, great time for love,

25-26 Aug: Sun Square Mars: High tempers and prone to arguments, channel energy through sports, don’t think your always right,

28-29 Aug: Venus Opposite Saturn: Difficulties with friends, we can feel unloved, realise where relationships are going wrong and what needs to be resolved, we can be distant and unsociable

Aries

March 21 - April 19

You will be keen to chart your path in life which can see you wanting to be self employed, start a side hustle or start a new business. Any new ideas that have been bubbling under the surface since early 2022 can now take shape. It’s time to believe in yourself and take action. The seeds sown now can bear the fruit you want by your next birthday.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20

Finances are being called upon to be addressed as there has been excess spending, things breaking down that need replacing or splashing out on luxuries recently. It’s time for an audit on your ingoings and outgoings. You’ll soon see where you can make cutbacks and find alternatives. You can still have luxury and comfort on a budget too plus money left over.

Horoscopes by Astrologer Nicolas Aujula (Nicolas Aujula)

Gemini

May 21 - June 20

A new group of friends or a hobby group can become important in August giving you new ideas, interactions and opportunities to expand your creativity. Being creative can really bring out untapped potential, you may even surprise yourself and others with what you can create. You will give birth to some new concepts. Watch out for new female friends who can make a lasting impression on your life.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22

Revisiting an old project, idea or dream can really be given a second chance to take form. You may have given up previously but missing pieces of the jigsaw appear that enable you to make progress. Keep pushing forward as this can lead to great success. A trip to the sea can be revitalising to your mind, body and soul.

Leo

July 23 - August 22

Pick your battles wisely as your otherwise pushy personality can face harsh criticisms and lack of support from others. You can feel cornered and unable to defend yourself. Just remember it takes two to tango and you need to be open to other people’s ideas/opinions. Learn to understand, compromise and communicate to make personal and professional relationships.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

It can be a busy month that feels like things are moving at great speed and you find yourself juggling various tasks at the same time. It’s time to prioritise between what’s important and learning to say no otherwise you can be left feeling overwhelmed. Take time out to relax, read a book, switch off your phone and take it easy.

Libra

September 23 - October 22

A close friendship or relationship that has its problems can require you to be more clear and concise in your communication. It’s time to have an open honest discussion, even if it seems uncomfortable as it is the only way to resolve your differences to move forward with understanding. Otherwise hidden resentments can fester to create disharmony. Be more active in your approach.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Family members can require extra support during this month, so make space to accommodate their needs especially when they have been there for you. There can also be new opportunities that come through a family contact, be sure to share what you’re trying to achieve with those close to you. The world is a small place and you never know how people are connected.

Sagittarius

November 22 - December 21

Focusing on your personal body and grooming can lead to either tweaking or improving your current look. The face you show the world will attract the people and opportunities we get, so make sure your personal brand that you project is positive and uplifting. Invest in new clothes, beauty treatments and new hair style.

Capricorn

December 22 - January 19

You can feel pulled in two different directions and it can feel hard to make any sound decisions. Take your time and seek the counsel of those more mature who can help you give perspective to make the right decision. Once you know what you want, the choice will become crystal clear.

Aquarius

January 20 - February 18

Trying to get your point across to others can be full of challenges and misunderstandings, don’t take it personally and learn to tailor your message according to your audience to be more effective. Be more concise and focused in how you deliver the key points, don’t get lost in small details.

Pisces

February 19 - March 20