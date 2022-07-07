Whether you’re a cancer, libra, viro or gemini, here are predictions for this month according to a psychic intuitive coach

July 13th will have a super moon (Getty Images)

July is set to be a busy month with social plans and career progression for many, according to a psychic intuitive coach.

Julie Chandler has racked up over a thousand followers on Instagram by providing trusted Tarot readings and Reiki energy clearing. She has also recently launched a new website juliechandler.co.uk .

The astrologist told NationalWorld that Aries will be faced with financial issues this month, while Scorpio will need to push themselves out of their comfort zone.

However, the predictions aren’t all bad as many star signs will have an opportunity to travel, spend time with friends and find romance.

It’s worth checking your star sign as the supermoon on 13 July will be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year.

Keep reading to find out what Julie predicts the month ahead will have in store for you.

Aries

March 21 - April 19

You will have a lot of focus on truths coming through this month. This really highlights revelations and ah-ha moments. It will take you out of thinking negatively into thinking positively, like things are going to tick and suddenly make sense. There will be opportunities from the past, which could potentially deal with financial issues being cleared.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20

We are looking at potential as there are lots of planetary movements with this sign. It really brings something new, especially in regards to goals and careers. No playing it safe, you can literally bring anything into reality this month. If you have something that you would like to bring in, this month is the perfect time to do that.

Gemini

May 21 - June 20

You will really be focusing on your resources this July. If you have resources that are all over the place such as time and money spread around, then it’s very much about bringing everything together into one collective pot. Especially as regards to money. Look out for people who want to use your money or your time, because this month is all about you. Focus on things you enjoy spending money on and receiving money from.

Julie Chandler shared her predictions for July 2022 (Instagram)

Cancer

June 21 - July 22

This is your month to focus on brand new beginnings with that birthday energy. Think about what’s next. Let me tell you, when you’ve got this energy going on miracles are absolutely possible. Don’t avoid planning and taking action. Think about what it is you want to achieve this year because there are a lot of things that could come in. Communication is going to be key for you this month because Mercury is in your sign. Think about how you’re communicating and how you can use this to get everything you want for the next year.

Leo

July 23 - August 22

Your energy could feel all over the place this month, but in a good way. You will feel pulled to go overseas and do some travelling as well as to do things that you enjoy and really light you up. Your energy feels out of place because of the placement of your signs. You’re very guided by intuition, but that can feel out of sorts if you’re really not grounded. So, watch where you’re putting your energy and listen to those intuitive hits because you are in the right place at the right time.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

There is a focus on work and career for you this month. We’re really talking about not just the act of working, but the relationships within that working environment. As the weeks go on, you will socialise a lot more and the doors will open up. You’re also letting go of anything that no longer serves you and feeling a lot more in flow with your relationships. This is fantastic.

Libra

September 23 - October 22

Travel and culture is the name of the game. You’re putting yourself out there, especially with work but do remember to take time for solitude and to get out of your own thoughts. This month really feels like a celebration towards the end. There could be celebrations which you might have to travel to, such as a wedding. Additionally there will be changes in relationships and their dynamics. Make sure you keep control of your thoughts and take time by yourself if you need to. You can see that light at the end of the tunnel and bring in those celebrations with a brand new light about you.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

We’re talking about travel and new learnings. You need to push yourself out of your comfort zone to take on these things. Taking on risks will bring you something that you truly deserve this month. You are guided and protected, while you’re taking this leap of faith. This full moon, I would also suggest for you to watch your words. There is a lot of reference to Mercury for you and we want to make sure that you’re communicating clearly.

Sagittarius

November 22 - December 21

You might find yourself focusing a lot more on your relationships this month, romantic and otherwise. There could be a sense of clarity coming in, which could change your perspectives on the past. You will be releasing arguments or burdens from the past, to really look at the positives and what you can gain from the relationships in your life.

Capricorn

December 22 - January 19

We see the full moon in your sign this month. This really brings about you reevaluating things in regards to past actions, releasing judgement as well as being courageous to know that you can achieve things going forward. If there is a collaboration on the table, whether that is work oriented or just getting out with a group of friends, get out there and enjoy.

Aquarius

January 20 - February 18

For the first three weeks of July you’re really going to be looking at travelling, enjoying yourself, dating and having fun. All of this joyful energy is at play before you start working hard and getting lots done. You will have a clear focus on your goals towards the end of the month. This month also asks you to be flexible and release outdated behaviours around the full moon. Let go of the past this month. Make sure that you really enjoy those first three weeks and get the work done towards the end of the month.

Pisces

February 19 - March 20