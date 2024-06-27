Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glossy hair never goes out of style, but achieving it can sometimes feel impossible. Before writing about hair, I was once a hairstylist for over 15 years, so I know hair.

Back when I was a hairstylist, one of the most common questions I would get asked daily was “how do I get my hair to look glossy - without my hair looking greasy?”

The problem was they wanted glossy hair but didn't want it to look like they’d just dipped their head in a bucket of cooking oil. There is a fine line between glossy shiny hair and wet looking great hair.

I understood the difficulties my clients used to face with trying to get their hair to look glossy and shiny everyday. Most advice for glossy hair is to use oil based products like heavy serums. Now these may work for some people with thicker hair but not for people with finer hair.

Here are my best hair hacks that will help give you super glossy, shiny hair and without a bottle of hair serum in sight.

Lamellar Water Treatments

These types of hair waters have been around for a few years now, but many people still haven’t discovered the game-changing hair product. The L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water 8 Second Hair Treatment £9.99 is one of my favourites for all hair types. Simply apply after conditioning in the shower, leave for 8 seconds and rinse out.

The Wonder Water consists of a rich blend of moisturising agents and amino acids that will condition and nourish your hair giving you visibly smoother strands with a glass-like shine. The results even after the first time you use it will shock you.

Clear gloss hair colour

This used to be a trick professional hairdressers would use on their own hair in the salon. A clear semi permanent colour would be used in between hair colours to add condition and shine. Now it seems hair stylist best kept secret has been found out by some haircare brands including Glaze.

Glaze have a range of semi permanent colour conditioning hair treatment but it’s the Glaze Super Color Conditioning Gloss Sheer Glow in the Clear shade £15.99 that fans love the most. Apply the clear treatment to dry or damp hair, leave for 10 minutes, wash out and style as usual. This is a great product for anyone that has naturally dry/frizzy hair or someone who has never coloured their hair.

Smoothing Products

Hair texture plays a big part in why you may be struggling to achieve beautiful glossy hair. If your hair is naturally dry, frizzy/curly then you will need to use hair products to smooth out your hair cuticle (Cuticle is the outer layer of the hair strand). The cuticle needs to be smooth to reflect light and make your hair look really shiny.

However, hair from heated tools, the sun or even the wind can cause the cuticle to become damaged. Think of it like tiles on a roof if they are all flat and smooth your hair will look glossy but if the ‘tiles’ have fallen loose or missing sections the hair will look dry and damaged.

Oil/Shine Spray

Technically this isn’t a bottle of serum so I’m sticking with my promise. But an oil, shine or gloss spray is a very light version of a serum in a spray bottle. After you finish styling your hair, misting over an oil spray will make your hair look instantly glossy and shiny.

A light mist is more than enough, and you want to focus more on the ends of your hair which naturally lack lustre and shine. There are plenty to choose from but I prefer an aerosol spray like the Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray £28 as it will disperse more evenly throughout your hair.

Haircuts and styling

Dry, damaged and hair with split ends will never look glossy. Healthy hair shines, so whether that means keeping on top of your hair appointments or using the right products, this is the perfect recipe for super shiny glossy hair.

Styling tools like hairdryers, straighteners and curling tongs can be damaging however, if used correctly (heat protection spray) then these tools can smooth out cuticles and unruly hair for ultimate shine.

So there you have it, my top five excerpt hair hacks for super glossy, shiny hair without mentioning a hair serum. Well almost … hair serums get a bad rep as they can be too thick and heavy for your hair.

But if you find the right one, then they can add smoothness and shine to your locks without weighing it down. My number one has to and always will be Wella SP Luxe Oil Hair Elixir £14.99. It contains almond oil, Argan oil and Jojoba oil to nourish hair and is great even on fine hair and the scent will make you want to rub it all over your skin.

