Hailey Bieber is planning on us all having a ‘hot pink summer’ as she hosted her first ever pop-up store for Rhode in New York.

Fans reportedly queued for hours to try the new beauty product and get a glimpse of the founder. The Rhode Beauty founder, 27, recently announced she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber and arrived at the event looking ultra glamorous. Hailey wore a camel toned LaQuan Smith body-con maxi dress and paired it with a camel coloured blazer by Magda Butrym.

Rhode’s first ever pop-store was held in the Soho area of New York. The venue was packed out in Rhode cosmetics but it was the new Pocket Blush £24 that fans were really excited for. The new blusher is a creamy, lightweight texture that melts on smoothly.

When is Rhode Pocket Blush available in the UK?

The Pocket Blush is available to buy in the UK now. It comes is perfect for on the go and can be used on cheeks and lips. It is available in six different shades: Piggy, Juice box, Spicy Marg, Freckle, Sleepy girl and toasted teddy.

The colours range from baby pink to bronze terracotta all priced at £24. Sadly most shades have already sold out but you can Join the waitlist and as soon as your favourite colour is back in stock you will be notified by email.

Just like all the Rhode beauty products before this new blush has already had rave reviews. According to the Rhode website 100% of consumers who tried it said it gave their cheeks a natural glow and 97% said it melts into the skin and blends seamlessly.

Not only that, but you can also grab the duo which includes the Pocket Blush and a Peptide Lip Tint for just £42. And whilst you're adding to your basket, don't forget the one of a kind Summer Lip Case £35 to carry your lip gloss round with you wherever you go.

When did Hailey Bieber launch Rhode beauty?

The model and influencer launched her own beauty brand Rhode on June 15 2022. The brand has become one of the most successful celebrity owned cosmetics lines. Other celeb owned brands include Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.