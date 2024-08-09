Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

New Limited Edition Wanderlust Minis Collection Beauty Box from Boots has all your summer favourites.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know I’ve said it a thousand times but Beauty boxes are the best way to try some of your favourite brands and products whilst saving a fortune. The new Limited Edition Wanderlust Minis Collection Beauty Box from Boots is no exception.

The high street retailer has got all your summer must-have products in perfect travel size mini’s. The beauty box is worth £92.23 but can be yours for just £28, that's a huge saving of £64.23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a total of nine products and a voucher worth £10 to spend on a products from Ole Henriksen all inside a handy zip-bag. I tried all the products and here’s what I think.

£90 worth of beauty products for less than £30 with the Limited Edition Wanderlust Minis Collection Beauty Box | Boots

What is inside the Boots Limited Edition Wanderlust Minis Collection Beauty Box?

1 Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum cream - This cult product speaks for itself if you still haven’t tried it then now is the time. It’s the first body cream that people have stopped me to ask what it is.

2 Ole Henriksen BB Eye Sample - This eye cream is great for dark circles as it brightens and tightens under eyes. You will definitely end up buying the full size.

3 Philip Kingsley Swimcap - This is a summer holiday essential and perfect to use before jumping in the pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Liz Earle Skin Repair Light Cream - I love the Liz Earle range of products. They are all based on natural ingredients and smell like you're in a spa.

Limited Edition Wanderlust Minis Collection Beauty Box | Boots

5 Benefit Setting spray fun size - Benefit is another brand I have used for many years and the setting spray will keep your makeup from sliding off your face in the heat.

6 Milk Makeup Lip and Cheek Werk Deluxe - Speaking of makeup, this multitasking product will give your cheeks the perfect glow and add a splash of colour to your lips.

7 Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser - This was a brand that I hadn't tried before so I was intrigued. It smells and feels really luxurious and leaves your skin feeling clean and fresh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 Rituals The Ritual of Karma Mini Shower Foam - Smother yourself in this gorgeous foam body wash. This product reminded me that a body wash foam can really level up your shower routine.

9 Urban Decay Eyeliner mini in the shade 'Zero' - For the evenings all you need is a slick of eyeliner to take your look from day to night.

10 Online Ole voucher (£10/€10 worth of points when you buy any Ole Henriksen product).

The Boots Limited Edition Wanderlust Minis Collection Beauty Box is everything you need for your summer vacation. It's available to shop now via the Boots website only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now