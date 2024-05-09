Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Why I have fallen back in love with the LookFantastic beauty box

I first discovered the LookFantastic Beauty Box way back in 2017. My housemate at the time told me about a beauty website that do monthly subscription boxes for premium brands.

As an aspiring beauty writer the thought of beauty products being delivered to my door every month for me to test out was an absolute dream come true. I signed up for a 12 month subscription right away.

The original box that was delivered free to your door in a colourful hard box, beautifully designed with an inspiring quote on top. It included five miniature products with a mini magazine detailing each product. The boxes would include everything from cleaners and lipsticks to body wash and eyelash curlers.

One or two of the products would be well known beauty brands whereas the rest would be new or lesser known brands. Eventually the boxes became filled with the lesser known brands and it didn’t feel like I was getting value for money so after a year I cancelled my subscription but soon realised it was a big mistake.

After a long break and missing my monthly fix of beauty products I decided to give LookFantastic Beauty box another try. I quickly fell head over heels back in love with it.

The new beauty box is still free delivery but now comes in an eco-friendly recyclable cardboard box (although I do miss the prettier boxes). The magazine is now paperless and subscriber’s can scan a QR code to get all the product info.

The biggest change and the real reason why I love it again is that you now get six beauty products from well known premium beauty brands every month. The contents of each box is well over £50 each month and you only pay £13 (12 months subscription).

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream 25ml (Travel Size) - worth £11

Rodial Vit C Papaya Enzyme Scrub 20ml (Travel Size) - worth £15

Wella Fusion Hair Mask 75ml (Travel Size) - worth £10

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm in Coconutter 10g (Full-Size) - worth £8.99

ESPA Bergamot and Jasmine Body Wash (Travel Size) - worth £6

Hydrea Fina Silk Natural Honeycomb Sea Sponge (Full Size) - worth £7.50

The online beauty retailer also has Limited Edition beauty boxes, (Christmas, Valentines Day, Mothers Day and Easter) Mystery beauty boxes £15 and beauty box gift vouchers available to buy for yourself or a treat for your friend.

I brought the Mothers Day beauty box costing £60 for my mum as the contents was worth over £200! It featured 11 everyday essential products in fun and full sizes including Color Wow, Laneige and Bobbi Brown.

After having a break I have 100% fallen head over heels back in love with the monthly beauty box. The value for money is incredible and I am never disappointed with the brands that they send me. Compared to other beauty boxes available to buy online this is by far the absolute best.

