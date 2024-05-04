Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let's be honest when it comes to shopping for your favourite luxury beauty brands it can be quite expensive. But did you know that Amazon has a premium beauty range with all your favourite designer brands? Plus the good news is that many products on Amazon can be much cheaper than if you were to shop for them at Lookfantastic or Boots.

This week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle Reporter Natalie Dixon reveal their absolute favourite beauty products. These are the designer products that our editors can’t live without, explaining why they love them so much and why you need them in your life.

Marina Licht’s top three beauty products:

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Shampoo and Conditioner £47.44 (RRP £47.99) - The shampoo and conditioner is perfect for hydrating fine to medium, sensitised or damaged coloured treated hair. Marina says: “Over the years I have used a lot of their products. I feel Kérastase is really great for my hair and leaves it feeling shiny.”

Kate Somerville Cleanser £16.82 (RRP £38) - A luxurious gentle cleanser for sensitive skin. “This product is really good for my sensitive skin. I’ve been using it for a while now and almost ran out so I will have to buy some more.” Marina added “I prefer to use it in the evening to remove makeup.”

Neals Yard Hand Wash £11.48 (RRP £15) - A bright and cheerful hand wash that will leave hands feeling fresh, clean and gorgeously scented. Marina explained that if you want more of a luxury hand wash then this is the one you need. She said: “You wash your hands and you're just left with a beautiful smell”.

Natalie Dixon’s top three beauty products:

Color Wow Dreamcoat £22.95 (RRP £27) - Created by Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton, this lightweight spray will protect against heat damage and fight humidity. Natalie says: “I spray this product over my hair after every wash and I know that my style will last all day. Plus as it was developed by Kim K’s hairstylist you know it's going to be good.”

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleanser (Charcoal) £19.67 (RRP £34) - A cleansing balm to help ‘take the day off’. The charcoal cleanser transforms into an oil, dissolving all traces of makeup and sunscreen. “If you are like me and wear a lot of heavy full coverage makeup daily then you will love this cleanser. Plus at less than £20 from Amazon it’s an absolute bargain right now.”

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil £19.51 (RRP £26) - Ultra fine brow defining pencil to help fill in sparse brows and is available in 12 different shades. “I have been using Benefit products forever and their brow pencil is the biggest and best compared to all other makeup brands.

“The Precisely Pencil has a spoolie brush at one end and pencil at the other so you can create perfectly blended natural brows every time - I love dark brows so always choose shade 6 which is a cool soft black.”

