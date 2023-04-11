Spring is here, and with a new season comes new chances to meet a partner for singles. The days are longer and the temperatures are warmer and with the lighter, brighter nights comes a renewed feeling of hope and possibility.
Cuffing season is officially over but for those actively looking for love their search for the ideal partner does not end with it. Instead, we’ve now moved into the blue sky dating season. As the name suggests, this means that instead of wanting to hibernate at home, daters are now looking to get out and meet other singles in the pursuit of true love.
Recent research by dating app Badoo shows that the warmer season had a positive effect on three out of four single people who are ready for blue sky dating season. Springtime comes with a refreshed and revived outlook, with people prepared to dress up and get out in public more. The research showed that 40% of single people said they’d be readying themselves for going out on dates during the spring.
But, do you know exactly what blue sky dating is and what advantages it can bring? We spoke to three experts to find out all you need to know about this trend, and also get their top tips for how you can best get ready for dates this spring.
What is blue sky dating?
Blue sky dating is a new dating trend that refers to the optimistic feeling that people experience about their dating lives during the springtime, says relationship therapist Dipti Tait This trend is driven by the longer daylight hours, warmer weather, and the overall sense of renewal that comes with the changing of the seasons.
Lisa Spitz, a counsellor and psychotherapist, also believes the arrival of spring and a new dating season provides an opportunity to reassess any relationships that were formed during the winter months and determine if they still work going forwards. She added: “Dating in the spring has a different feel than dating in the dark, damp and cold of winter. We have more excitement as the seasons go from spring to summer and feel hopeful about the possibility of potential suitors. We are happy to go out and engage as the long nights and warmer days are enticing.”
What are the advantages of blue sky dating?
There are several advantages to dating in the springtime, according to Tait. Firstly, the warmer weather allows people to enjoy more outdoor activities, such as picnics, long walks and bike rides, which can be great opportunities for bonding. The longer days and brighter skies can also put people in a better mood and make them more receptive to meeting new people. Psychologist Angela Karanja also believes that spring brings an opportunity for people to explore new areas together, thanks to the longer days, and that it’s also a good time to go out for brunch, eat al fresco or go on a road trip.
Eight tips to follow for a positive approach to dates
Take advantage of the good weather
Tait advises people should plan outdoor activities that each person can enjoy together, such as a picnic in the park or a walk or hike in the woods.
Be open to new experiences
Spring is a time of renewal and growth, so try new things and be open to new experiences, even if they're outside of your comfort zone, Tait says.
Take care of yourself
Dating includes many ups and downs, and so Tait says it is important for people to take care of their own physical and mental health so they’ll be better equipped to deal with that.
Don't be too hard on yourself
Remember that dating is a process, says Tait, and not every date will be a perfect match. She says people shouldn’t be too hard on themselves if things don't work out, and instead try to keep a positive outlook for the next opportunity.
Stay positive and optimistic
Tait says that people need to try and keep a positive outlook and believe that the right person is out there for them. She advised people to try to stay optimistic and remember that spring is a time of renewal and growth, and that includes in their love life.
Give it your best shot
Karanja advises that if people want to date each other they should schedule to spend time together often so they can get to know each other. She added that people should show their love interest that they matter but remember that they also matter themselves.
Get a sense of proportion
There are a number of questions you should ask yourself about potential partners when you first meet them, according to Spitz, and the answers to these will help you put things into perspective. These questions are: Do you like the person enough to see them again? How do they treat you between dates? What, if any, are the red flags? Are your styles of communication the same? Do their words and actions match, Are you both looking for the same thing?
Be honest
Spitz says she believes in honesty when you are dating, and advises that if someone tells people they are dating what they want, and also believes what others say they want too, they will save themselves a lot of heartache later. Karanja added that people should remember there’s only one of them and they are worthy of healthy love.