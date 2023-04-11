The start of the new spring season brings a chance to welcome a new love - here experts share their advice

Spring is here, and with a new season comes new chances to meet a partner for singles. The days are longer and the temperatures are warmer and with the lighter, brighter nights comes a renewed feeling of hope and possibility.

Cuffing season is officially over but for those actively looking for love their search for the ideal partner does not end with it. Instead, we’ve now moved into the blue sky dating season. As the name suggests, this means that instead of wanting to hibernate at home, daters are now looking to get out and meet other singles in the pursuit of true love.

Recent research by dating app Badoo shows that the warmer season had a positive effect on three out of four single people who are ready for blue sky dating season. Springtime comes with a refreshed and revived outlook, with people prepared to dress up and get out in public more. The research showed that 40% of single people said they’d be readying themselves for going out on dates during the spring.

But, do you know exactly what blue sky dating is and what advantages it can bring? We spoke to three experts to find out all you need to know about this trend, and also get their top tips for how you can best get ready for dates this spring.

What is blue sky dating?

Blue sky dating is a new dating trend that refers to the optimistic feeling that people experience about their dating lives during the springtime, says relationship therapist Dipti Tait This trend is driven by the longer daylight hours, warmer weather, and the overall sense of renewal that comes with the changing of the seasons.

Blue sky dating is the new relationship trend for spring 2023.

Lisa Spitz, a counsellor and psychotherapist, also believes the arrival of spring and a new dating season provides an opportunity to reassess any relationships that were formed during the winter months and determine if they still work going forwards. She added: “Dating in the spring has a different feel than dating in the dark, damp and cold of winter. We have more excitement as the seasons go from spring to summer and feel hopeful about the possibility of potential suitors. We are happy to go out and engage as the long nights and warmer days are enticing.”

What are the advantages of blue sky dating?

There are several advantages to dating in the springtime, according to Tait. Firstly, the warmer weather allows people to enjoy more outdoor activities, such as picnics, long walks and bike rides, which can be great opportunities for bonding. The longer days and brighter skies can also put people in a better mood and make them more receptive to meeting new people. Psychologist Angela Karanja also believes that spring brings an opportunity for people to explore new areas together, thanks to the longer days, and that it’s also a good time to go out for brunch, eat al fresco or go on a road trip.