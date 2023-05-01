How residents and visitors can avoid charges as Glasgow prepares to be first Scottish city to issue clean air zone fines for cars and vans

Glasgow will become the first Scottish city to fully enforce a low emissions zone when new restrictions come into force in June.

From 1 June 2023, almost all vehicles entering the city centre will have to comply with strict emissions standards or be subject to fines starting at £30 and rising to almost £1,000. The expansion comes after phase one of restrictions, which applied only to buses, began operating in 2018.

The system applies to all cars, light commercial vehicles, vans, trucks and buses but not to motorbikes or mopeds. Glasgow City Council says the introduction of the zone is essential to reduce pollution levels in the city centre - particularly nitrogen dioxide, which it says road traffic is the main source of.

Automatic numberplate recognition cameras will monitor vehicles entering the enforcement zone and identify non-compliant vehicles. A Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) fine will then automatically be issued to the registered keeper of any non-compliant vehicle.

As with existing low-emission zones in other cities such as London and Birmingham, there are different restrictions for different vehicles, as well as some exemptions, all of which we explain below.

Where does Glasgow LEZ cover?

Glasgow's LEZ covers an area of the city centre bounded by the M8 motorway to the north and west, the River Clyde to the south and Saltmarket/High Street to the east. The M8 motorway is not included within Glasgow's LEZ.

A full list of every street covered by the LEZ can be found here and there is an interactive map here, detailing the area and roads covered. There is also signage at every entry point to the zone and road markings within the zone.

(Image: Glasgow City Council)

Glasgow LEZ charges and operating hours

Glasgow’s LEZ , operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and does not have a daily fee for non-compliant vehicles. Instead, drivers are immediately fined via PCN if they bring a non-compliant car into the zone, with the penalty increasing with each subsequent breach.

Fines start at £60 for a first offence, which is reduced to £30 if it is paid within 14 days.

Under a surcharging system, the penalty then doubles with each subsequent offence, reaching a maximum of £480 for cars and light goods vehicles, and £960 for buses and HGVs. Once this cap is reached any more breaches are charged at the maximum fine.

Signs warning of the new rules have been put up on every entry point to the LEZ (Photo: Glasgow City Council)

The Scottish Government’s Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said the PCN system had been “robustly” designed to stop people using non-compliant vehicles in the zones rather than paying to get around the restrictions, as in London and Birmingham.

Similar penalties will apply when Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee begin full enforcement of their LEZs.

Glasgow LEZ exemptions and vehicle checker

As with other clean air zones, some vehicles and road users are exempt from the LEZ charges. These include:

Any electric vehicle

Petrol cars which meet Euro 4 emissions standards (typically any car registered from January 2006)

Diesel cars which meet Euro 6 (typically any car registered from September 2015)

Heavy duty petrol vehicles such as buses/coaches and HGVs which meet Euro IV standards

Heavy duty diesel vehicles which meet Euro VI standards You can check if your vehicle is compliant using this online tool.

There are also exemptions for

A vehicle registered with a 'disabled' or 'disabled passenger vehicles' tax class

A vehicle receiving a reduction in vehicle excise duty because it is being used by a disabled person in receipt of personal independence payment at the standard rate

Blue Badge holders

Vehicles registered with a disabled tax class will automatically be classified as exempt. Other Blue Badge holders can apply for exemption via Transport Scotland's LEZ exemption system.

Glasgow residents living within the LEZ are also being given a time-limited exemption until 1 June 2024 after which they will have to replace non-compliant vehicles with one that meets the standards or face severe penalties.