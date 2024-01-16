King Charles' old Land Rover Discovery 3 set to go under the hammer following record breaking sales of similar royal vehicles

King Charles' Land Rover Discovery 3 has gone up for sale. Picture: CCA/SWNS

A car fit for a king is set to go under the hammer later this year following previous record-breaking sales of royal Land Rovers. King Charles' old Land Rover, a Discovery 3 model, was delivered new to Highgrove House in 2007, for use by the then HRH Prince of Wales.

Auctioneers CCA expect the Tonga Green model to make in the region of £20,000 - £30,000. Documents in the lot reveal the high-end vehicle is fitted with bespoke equipment including alternate flashing headlamps, front and rear strobe lights and alternate flashing rear fog lamps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Land Rover has a mileage of 117,500 but CCA say it "looks and feels like a 40,000 mile example".

Last year, Iconic Auctioneers, CCA’s sister company, broke records with the sale of two royal 4x4 vehicles. HM Queen Elizabeth’s 2004 Range Rover entered the auction world record books at £132,750. While HRH Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover 110 sold for £123,750, setting another auction world record.

Simon Langsdale, who sourced the vehicle for CCA, says: “This is surely one for a serious royal family collector and with the Prince Charles now King Charles, the vehicle has a double royal provenance, adding to its future value. One wonders if this will be the third royal 4x4 to make a world record with us?”