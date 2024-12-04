Petrol and diesel drivers may face £100 fine for common parking blunder, EV Expert warns

Electric vehicle experts at Electric Solar are warning drivers parking with petrol and diesel vehicles in EV-only spaces can incur fines of up to £100.

There are over 71,400 EV-designed parking spaces across 36,000 locations in the UK, according to ZapMap statistics. However, research has found that councils handed out more than 357,000 penalty charge notices for cars parked outside marked bays, resulting in more than £8 million in parking fines.

As Brits will be travelling to stores and supermarkets for their Christmas shopping, EV Expert Matthew Alford from Electric Solar has shared advice for all motorists on how to avoid these costly parking mistakes.

“Parking zones come with specific regulations that need to be followed. Just as disabled bays are reserved for vehicles displaying a blue badge, electric vehicle parking spots are designated solely for battery-powered cars and must be used exclusively for recharging. Failing to follow this rule could see you risk a £100 penalty, that can be enforced by National Parking Control.”

How to avoid fines in EV-exclusive parking spaces

Don’t park in EV spaces with a non-electric car: "Do not park petrol or diesel vehicles in EV-only spaces. These parking spots are reserved exclusively for electric vehicles that require charging. If a non-electric car occupies one of these spaces, they could face penalties between £70 to £100. "Only park in EV spaces if you are charging: “Electric vehicle charging spaces are reserved strictly for drivers who are actively charging their batteries. Parking in these spaces without needing to charge not only inconveniences other EV users, and can result in a hefty penalty notice of up to £100.” Make sure your EV is properly charged: "Make sure your EV is charging properly. Even if an EV-only space is available, it's important to make sure your vehicle is securely plugged in if you're parked there. Forgetting to charge, even in an empty space, is against the rules and may result in a fine." Time your visit to a car park: “If you plan to visit a supermarket after hours, ensure that the charging stations are still operational and that you can complete your charging session before the car park closes. Also some supermarkets may restrict how long you can park or charge, so stay aware of these time limits.”