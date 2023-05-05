For the curious.
Salon Prive London 2023 in pictures - from 1,800bhp hypecars to electric hot hatches

The stand-out models from this year's glitzy concourse event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea

By Jim McGill
21 minutes ago

The sun shone on the hallowed turf surrounding the world famous Royal Hospital Chelsea as some of the wolrd’s most exclusive cars gathered for the second Salon Prive London. Whether you’re interested in 1000bhp hypercars, supercars, classics or runaround EVs, Salon Prive had something for you.

But one thing it didn’t have was the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, which was due to make its UK public debut. The ground-breaking new all-terrain super sports car got stuck at customs.

Here’s a selection of the headline-grabbing cars which made their appearance in London:

1. Maserati GranTurisimo Trofeo Giallo Corse

Maserati gave a UK public debut to its GranTurismo. The headline-grabbing new coupé is being launched initially in two versions, both using a three-litre V6 Nettuno twin-turbo engine. The Modena offers 483p, while the flagship Trofeo produces 542hp. Excitingly, the iconic GranTurismo will also shortly be offered in pure electric Folgore guise too — the first from the Trident stable — offering both impressive performance and zero tailpipe emissions. It's set to have an all-electric range of over 265 miles.

2. Hennessy Venom F5 Roadster

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster made its public debut in the UK at Salon Privé London. The open-top variant of the Texan carmaker's Venom F5 is fitted with the same 1,817bhp Fury V8 engine and is expected to become the world's fastest convertible, with a claimed top speed — wait for it — of over 300mph. The Venom F5 Roadster is nearly identical to its coupé sibling, bar the removable 8kg roof, and a glass window for viewing the engine. Powered by a mid-mounted 6.6-litre V8, it's connected to a seven-speed single-clutch automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels. 0-62mph? Thanks to it carrying an extra 20kg of weight, it's expected to be a tad slower than the coupé’s 2.6 seconds.

3. Delage D12 hybrid hypercar

Think hybrids are boring? Think again. This is the Delage D12 hybrid hypercar. The company says the wildly styled two-seater, which boasts a low, long, fighter jet-inspired body, offers a "Formula 1 driving experience for the road". Combining an electric motor and a naturally aspirated 7.6-litre V12 engine, the D12 offers 1085bhp in GT guise and 794lb/ft or 996bhp and 652lb/ft in D12 Club specification. Drive is sent to the rear wheels only by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Delage claims a 0-62mph time of 2.6 seconds for the D12 GT and 2.9 seconds for the D12 Club, with a top speed of 244mph.

4. Rimac Nevera

It's the world's fastest electric production car. Say hello to the Rimac Nevera, the 1,887bhp EV which has achieved a top speed of 258mph; that's equivalent to a third of the speed of sound. The Croatian hypercar is powered by four electric motors and according to Rimac, it will hit 0-62mph in 1.95 seconds and 0-100mph in 4.3 seconds. If you fancy one, it will be delivered to you with a top speed limited to 219mph. But this can then be adjusted to theoretically hit the 258mph figure in controlled conditions at special, Rimac-supported events.

