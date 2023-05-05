Salon Prive London 2023 in pictures - from 1,800bhp hypecars to electric hot hatches

2 . Hennessy Venom F5 Roadster

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster made its public debut in the UK at Salon Privé London. The open-top variant of the Texan carmaker's Venom F5 is fitted with the same 1,817bhp Fury V8 engine and is expected to become the world's fastest convertible, with a claimed top speed — wait for it — of over 300mph. The Venom F5 Roadster is nearly identical to its coupé sibling, bar the removable 8kg roof, and a glass window for viewing the engine. Powered by a mid-mounted 6.6-litre V8, it's connected to a seven-speed single-clutch automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels. 0-62mph? Thanks to it carrying an extra 20kg of weight, it's expected to be a tad slower than the coupé’s 2.6 seconds.