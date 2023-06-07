(Photo: Volvo)

Volvo has confirmed full UK pricing and specifications for its new all-electric EX30 SUV as it opens order books for its new compact model.

The EX30 is the brand’s smallest and cheapest model, slotting into the range beneath the XC40, but Volvo says the new model will be a big deal, bringing a range of drivetrain and purchase options as well as a large proportion of recycled materials and its usual high levels of safety equipment.

UK buyers will get the choice of two trim levels - Plus and Ultra - and three powertrain configurations, with prices starting from £33,795 and rising to almost £45,000. Customers will be able purchase the car outright, lease it through a traditional finance deal or take the car on subscription.

Entry level cars get a single motor, standard range powertrain with 268bhp and a 51kWh LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery. This battery technology is cheaper and less resource intensive to produce than the more traditional NMC (nickel, manganese and cobalt) unit in other models and gives the basic mode a maximum range of 214 miles.

Above that sits a single motor extended range model using the same motor but a 69kWh NMC battery for up to 298 miles of range and expected consumption of up to 4.0 miles/kWh. Topping the line-up is a twin motor extended range option which uses the same 69kWh battery but adds a front motor for a total of 422bhp, allowing a 0-62mph time of 3.6 seconds - making it the fastest accelerating Volvo ever. The extra power and weight means this takes a hit on range, offering up to 286 miles.

Extended range models accept charging up to 153kW, offering a 10-80% charge in as little as 26 minutes, while the standard range car is limited to a still-speedy 134kW.

Customers can choose from five exterior colours and a series of interior treatments, each with different materials, colours and finishes, which Volvo is calling “rooms”. Starting off the range, Plus models feature a 12.3-inch central touchscreen powered by Android Automotive and supporting wireless Apple CarPlay. There’s also a Harman Kardon sound system, rear camera and all-round parking sensors, two-zone climate control, plus heated seats and steering wheel. All versions of the EX30 also include a heat pump to help maximise battery range, and adaptive cruise control and steering assist.

(Photo: Volvo)

Ultra models bring extra driver assistance in the shape of a 360-degree camera with virtual 3D view and Park Pilot Assist automatic parking system. They also get 20-inch wheels, a fixed panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats and a more powerful, 22kW on-board AC charger, compared with the Plus’s 11kW unit.

In keeping with Volvo’s focus on safety, all versions of the EX30 get a suite of active and passive safety features, including front and rear cross traffic alert with brake support, and door opening alert, which aims to stop occupants opening the door in the path of approaching cyclists or other road users.

Next year will see the introduction of a Cross Country version, bringing extra ground clearance, some more rugged body cladding, skid plates and bespoke wheels and tyres. An entry level Core model is also expected “at a later date” although there’s no word on pricing.

Announcing the launch of the new model Volvo chief executive Jim Rowan commented: “The fully electric EX30 might be our smallest ever SUV, but it’s a big deal for our customers and a big deal for us as a company. We like to say the EX30 is small yet mighty, because it delivers on everything you’d want from a Volvo but in a smaller package. Like any Volvo, it’s an outstanding product which is safe and designed around people and their needs.”