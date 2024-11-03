This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve finally made it to November and I've already started planning for Christmas - yes I was tempted to put the decorations up but I was told I sadly have to wait a bit longer.

The countdown to the big day is fast approaching but don’t worry if you haven’t got your calendar yet because I have put together a list of all the best advent calendars from Boots. So you can count down to the big day and get a daily treat for yourself. Advent calendars are everywhere right now but I tried the best four from Boots which are perfect for all of the family.

No7 25 Day Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar £60 (worth £236.65) - Boots brand No7 is well known for their affordability and scientific research that goes into creating these great beauty products. This calendar has everything you need from eye creams and face serums to day and night creams. It also features make up products such as the full size Define & Enhance Mascara.

Liz Earle 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar 12 Piece Gift Set £79 (worth £178) - I’m not usually a fan of 12 day calendars as there are so many beauty calendars offering 24 and even 25 days of treats. However, I am a huge fan of the Liz Earle products so I thought I’d give this one a chance - and it didn’t disappoint. The calendar may only have 12 products but half of them are full size bottles including the iconic Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser which sells for around £30 on its own.

LYNX 24 Day Advent Calendar £60 - I’ll be honest, my husband has never really understood why I love beauty calendars so much … until now. He tried the LYNX calendar and he was very impressed. The calendar has a huge selection of sprays and body wash as well as socks, playing cards and a multi-charging cable - it’s the ultimate man calendar.

Harry Potter Diagon Alley Advent Calendar £40 - This is a great advent calendar for a Harry Potter fan - although it more sways towards being girls as the products include lip balm, hand cream and body sprays. However my son loved the golden snitch bath bomb, the gold key and the butterbeer cork keyring.

