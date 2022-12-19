Can you get 25/25 in our Christmas quiz?
Whether you’re enjoying Christmas parties in person or sticking to virtual celebrations in 2022, a Christmas quiz is set to get everyone in the festive spirit.
Here are 25 festive questions with multiple choice answers to test your Christmas knowledge - they’re not as easy as you’d expect!
Advertisement
You can also scroll to the bottom of the quiz to find a full list of of the questions and answers to test your family, friends and colleagues at Xmas gatherings and parties this year.
Loading....
Advertisement
Christmas quiz questions
- Dr Who Christmas specials have become a staple of the series, the first of which was aired in 2005 - but which actor was The Doctor that year? (A. Christopher Eccleston/ B. David Tennant/ C. Colin Baker)
- What is the name of the poem which starts “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”? Bonus points if you can name the author too. (A Visit from St. Nicholas/ B. The Twelve Days of Christmas/ C. The Three Kings)
- Alphabetically, which of Santa’s reindeer comes first? Bonus points if you can name all the reindeer in alphabetical order. (A. Comet/ B. Cupid/ C. Blitzen)
- Which country started the classic Christmas tradition of putting up a Christmas tree? (A. Norway/ B. Germany/ C. Netherlands)
- In Home Alone, poor Kevin McCallister is left behind by his family as they jet off on holiday without him - but where were they going? (A. Paris/ B. London/ C. NYC)
- Whether or not you agree, Die Hard is quite famously a lot of people’s favourite Christmas movie - what Christmas song plays at the end of the film? ( A. Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne/ B. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee/ C. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams).
- Traditionally, when should you start making a Christmas pudding? (Choose between 0 and 10 weeks)
- What year did Coca Cola start featuring Santa in their advertisements? (A. 1921/ B. 1931/ C. 1941)
- The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square is donated from which country? (A. Germany/ B. Norway/ C. Spain)
- Since 1932, the Royal Christmas Message has been broadcast every Christmas - apart from which two years? (A. 1936 and 1938/ B. 1932 and 1933/ C. 1934 and 1935)
- What were the three gifts given to Jesus by the Wise Men? (A. Gold, Myrrh and Frankincense/ B. Gold, Silver and Bronze/ C. Gold, Mint and Perfume)
- A Christmas Carol is a classic Christmas tale from Charles Dickens which focuses on the main character of Scrooge - but what is Scrooge’s first name? (A. Charlie/ B. Ebenezer/ C. Timmy)
- From which country did Egg Nog originate? (A. England/ B. Wales/ C. Scotland)
- What is the first rule of The Code of Elves from Elf? (A. Be Good/ B. Work Hard/ C. Treat every day like Christmas)
- According to the song The Twelve Days of Christmas, what did your true love give to you on the sixth? (A. Lords a-leaping/ B. Geese a-laying/ C. Maids a-milking)
- The Snowman is a beloved Christmas animated film from 1982, based on the picture book of the same name by Raymond Briggs. In 2012, The Snowman was given a sequel called what? (A. The Snowman and the Snowdog/ B. The Snowman and the Snowgirl/ C. The Snowman and the Snowcat)
- Which character from Little Women opens the novel by declaring that “Christmas won’t be Christmas without any presents”? (A. Beth March / B. Jo March/ C. Amy March)
- In 2009, which band took the coveted title of Christmas Number One from X Factor winner Joe McElderry? Bonus points if you can name the song as well as the band. (A. Alexandra Burke/ B. Rage Against the Machine/ C. Westlife)
- What is the star sign of someone born on Christmas day? (A. Sagittarius/ B. Capricorn/ C. Virgo)
- What is used for Frosty the Snowman’s nose? (A. Carrot/ B. Coin/ C. Button)
- While Santa Claus delivers presents to children on the nice list, what legend from Germany is said to punish naughty children? (A. Krampus/ B. Krumpus/ C. Grinch)
- Carol Aebersold is the author behind the book which has sparked what relatively new Christmas tradition? (A. Leaving out a mince pie/ B. Elf on the Shelf/ C. Visiting Santa)
- Santa’s Little Helper is a greyhound owned by which TV family? (A. The Griffins/ B. The Simpsons/ C. The Jetsons)
- In Japan, it’s tradition for families to sit down to what for their Christmas dinner? (A. McDonald’s/ B. Burger King/ C. KFC)
- In 1992, who spent 10 weeks at number one, including Christmas, with their song I Will Always Love You? (A. Jennifer Hudson/ B. Whitney Houston/ C. Kylie Minogue)
Advertisement
Christmas quiz answers
- David Tennant
- A Visit from St. Nicholas (Bonus: Clement Clarke Moore)
- Blitzen (Bonus: Blitzen, Comet, Cupid, Dancer, Dasher, Donner, Prancer, Rudolph and Vixen)
- Germany
- Paris
- Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne
- The Sunday five weeks prior to Christmas
- 1931
- Norway
- 1936 and 1938
- Gold, Myrrh and Frankincense
- Ebenezer
- England
- Treat every day like Christmas
- Six geese a laying
- The Snowman and the Snowdog
- Jo March
- Rage Against the Machine (Bonus: Killing in the Name)
- Capricorn
- A button
- Krampus
- Elf on the Shelf
- The Simpsons
- KFC
- Whitney Houston