A staple of all good Christmas parties is a booze-fuelled festive quiz.
And the hardest part of said quiz arguably takes place before a question has been asked – coming up with a comical team name.
Puns and rude wordplay typically dominate the roster of pub quiz participants, and to ensure that Christmas spirit is in ready supply its vital to put a festive spin on your quiz team name.
So whether you’re still able to venture out to your local pub, or whether you’re hosting familial festivities over Zoom, here are 66 of the funniest Christmas-themed team names for you to use.
66 of the best Christmas themed quiz team names
- We’re Just Here for the Beer
- Judy Christmas Garland
- The Nutcrackers
- The Candy Canes
- Santa’s Little Helpers
- The Human Santapede
- Quizmas Carols
- Snow It Alls
- The Christmas Puddings
- Merry Quizmas
- X Quizzers Quizzing
- Too Cool for Yule
- Eggnogs
- Frank and Sense
- Yule To Be kind
- Mistletoe and Win
- Sleigh Whaaaaat?
- Fairytale of (Insert Pub/Place Name)
- Lonely This Christmas
- Hark the Herald Angels Win
- Prancers and Cupids
- No Zoom at the Inn
- The Crimbo Bimbos
- Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh Wine Please
- Cracker Jokes
- Sugar Plum Fairies
- Three Wise Men
- Taking a Quiz, Checking It Twice
- Quizmas Crackers
- Tequila Mockingbird
- Jingle Belles
- Gangster wrappers
- Gold, Frankincense and Third
- Quizpicable Me
- Jingle Ballers
- Not So Great Expectations
- Quiz Kringle
- Lil’ Drummer Boyz
- Scrooges
- Bah Humbugs!
- Forrest Grump
- Stocking Thrillers
- Pigs in Blankets
- Buck’s Quiz
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Quizmas
- The Noel-it-alls
- Arthick Monkeys
- Naughty Elves
- December Remembers
- Snow-women
- The Naughty List
- Holly Jollys
- Mistletoe Maniacs
- Beer Goggles
- What’s the Poinsettia?
- It’s a Not So Wonderful Life
- Gimme Gimme Myrrh, Gimme Myrrh, Gimme Gimme Myrrh
- Not-So-Silent Night
- I Wish It Could Be Quiz-mas Everyday
- Professor Christmas Whitty
- ‘Twas Quizmas Evening
- Whiskeypedia
- Can’t Help Our Elves
- Away in a Mingers
- The Quizzard of Oz
- Pantomime Dames