Christmas Jumper Day, from Save the Children, has been run annually since 2012 and has raised over £30 million since it started

Now that December has officially kicked off, it’ll soon be time to dig out the Christmas jumper to help raise money for Save the Children this month. For 2022, the campaign is set to reach twice as many children as before due to the Government’s Aid Match funding which will double every donation up to £2 million.

Marking 11 years of Christmas Jumper Day, this is everything you need to know about how to get involved.

What is Christmas Jumper Day?

Christmas Jumper Day is an event organised by charity Save the Children, and since it was launched in 2012, it has raised over £30 million.

It’s a day where, as the title suggests, everyone wears a Christmas jumper. You’re encouraged to donate £2 if you decide to take part in the day, or £1 for those in school or nursery.

The charity says: “You don’t even need a new jumper.

“You can dig out last year’s, take a boring old sweater and add some tinsel, or get one from a charity shop.”

Loads of celebrities take part in the day, and this year that includes celebrity duos including Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, mother-and-daughter duo Andi and Miquita Oliver, singers Martin and Shirlie Kemp, and Good Morning Britain co-hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkin.

Speaking about her involvement in this year’s campaign, Willoughby, 41, said: “I’m really excited to be taking part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day again this year and I’m delighted that I get to do it alongside Phil!”

Will you be cracking out the Christmas jumper this Christmas Jumper Day? (Photo: KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Schofield, 60, added: “I’m supporting Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day because I never forget we knitted squares for Save the Children when I was in infant school – so sometime last century!

“It’s such a brilliant cause and I had so much fun trying to squeeze into that jumper with Holly!”

A number of solo celebrities are also backing the campaign, which helps to improve the lives of children around the world, including singer and presenter Olly Murs, Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Also swapping their glad rags for festive knits are The One Show presenter Alex Jones, activist and Loose Women panellist Katie Piper, Love Island star Dani Dyer, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, football presenter Seema Jaswal, TV doctor Dr Ranj Singh, and comedians Adam Hills, Suzi Ruffell and Lee Ridley.

When is Christmas Jumper Day this year?

This year, Christmas Jumper Day falls on Thursday 8 December - however, if for whatever reason this date doesn’t work for you, Save the Children says that that’s “not a problem, just pick another day”.

If you don’t have a Christmas jumper already, you can always jazz up an old sweater, or buy one secondhand (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The organisation says: “If you want the buzz of knowing millions of other people are getting dressed up at the same time too, then go for Thursday 8 December 2022.

“But if that date isn’t a winner then no worries, just get your jumper out on a day that suits you.”

How can I sign up to fundraise money?

If you’re looking to fundraise money for Save the Children this Christmas Jumper Day, then you can do so by filling out the online form on the Save the Children website.

You’ll need to provide information like your name, email and phone number, and you can let Save the Children know if you’re fundraising as part of a school/youth group/nursery, work or with friends and family.

If you’re not part of a group, you can always go solo because, as Save the Children says, “it’s all about wearing your jump with pride”. If you are going it alone, then you can always set up your own fundraising page and have people sponsor you.

You can fundraise with your work, school, family and friends or even by yourself (Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

After signing up, you’ll receive your downloadable fundraising pack which comes full with activities and fundraising tips to help make the day as incredible as possible.

Alternatively you can simply donate with the Save the Children website without the need to sign up specifically to do extra fundraising.

Where does the money raised go?

The money that is raised through Christmas Jumper Day goes to Save the Children, a charity which works to improve the lives of children through things like better education, healthcare and more.

The charity says: “You might just think you’re wearing a jumper for Christmas Jumper Day - but it is way more than that.

“Your spellbinding sweater is going to help kids get the stuff they need most to help them see the fun and wonder in the world!”

The charity launched the day back in 2012 (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

These are some examples of how your money can help Save the Children: