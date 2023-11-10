McDonald's has launched its Christmas advert for 2023 with music from 80s group Van Halen.

McDonald’s has launched its Christmas advert for 2023, titled ‘Fancy A McDonald’s’ and set to Van Halen’s iconic 80’s smash hit ‘Jump’. The festive spot - which is the third instalment of the Raise Your Arches series - sees people share their craving for a McDonald’s while escaping the chaos of Christmas.

From parents at a school nativity play, and friends at a Christmas work do, to even Santa Claus himself, the 60-second film shows communities from across UK and Ireland uniting to head to the Golden Arches. The Christmas advert - which makes its TV debut during ITV’s The Voice on Saturday 11 November - has been directed by Killing Eve’s Shannon Murphy.

The year’s Christmas advert follows the launch of McDonald’s Festive Wins promotion, which kicked off on 1 November, providing customers the opportunity to get their hands on offers and prizes each day. The promotion includes 18 chances to grab menu items for as little as 99p, all available on the McDonald’s UK app.