Inspiring season’s greetings messages for friends, family and loved ones this Christmas

Christmas cards remain a much loved tradition in many households around the world.

Taking the time each year to sit down and put pen to paper to express seasonal wishes to friends, family, acquaintances and loved ones remains a popular festive pastime.

Though, when faced with a mountain of carefully selected cards and an up to date address book, the actual writing of a Christmas message can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming.

Wishing someone a ‘Merry Christmas’ can sometimes feel a little repetitive, so if you’re in the mood to expand on your season’s greeting message, fear not, this is the place for you.

Here we take a look at different ways you can spread Christmas cheer this year in a carefully scripted message to a loved one or even raise a smile with some hilarious one liners...

How to express Christmas wishes in a card

It’s a phrase you’ll hear, write or read over and over across the festive window.

Merry Christmas is a well established way of expressing seasonal wishes but just because it’s widely used shouldn’t diminish its meaning or the sentiment behind the phrase.

However, if you’re looking for a few variations to write in your Christmas card, or a desire to bring some humour to the annual exchange of cards and gift tags then read on for inspiration.

Best Christmas wishes quotes

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Tis the season to be jolly!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Wishing you and your family health and happiness this Christmas

I hope your Christmas is filled with joy and laughter this year

Wishing you a Christmas that’s merry and bright!

Happy Holidays! I hope all your Christmas wishes come true

May you get chance to take in the beauty and true meaning of the season of Christmas

Christmas is a magical time of year because we’re together

May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path.

Far apart this Christmas but totally together in our hearts and minds

The only thing I love more than Christmas is spending it with you

All I want for Christmas is you!

Best Christmas wishes jokes

It’s the most wine-derful time of the year!

Have a totally tree-mendous Christmas

Hold on for deer life, Santa Claus is coming to town!

Yule always be my favourite

May your happiness be large - and your bills be small

It’s the most wonderful time for a beer!

Make it rein this festive season!

Merry Christmas! I love you from head to mistletoe

It’s Christmas time - you snow the drill!

I only have ice for you this festive season

Have your elf a very Merry Christmas!

Christmas is mainly for children… of all ages

Your presents is requested on Christmas Day

