Whamageddon: how to play, what are the rules and when does it start and end?
The season is upon is, it's that time of year, and sleigh bells will be ringing as Christmas draws near. Santa is compiling his naughty and nice lists and the elves are hard at work at the North Pole.
But most important of all, it is almost time to play Whamageddon. The popular festive game is back for 2023 and it will all kick off in December.
George Michael fans be warned though, taking part means avoiding listening to one of his most-loved songs! Here's all you need to know:
What is Whamageddon?
This game is a seasonal favourite and will take place throughout December. The aim is to go as long as possible from 1 December without hearing Wham!'s festive classic Last Christmas.
The ultimate aim is to try and make it to 24 December without hearing the track - but given its ubiquity that might be harder than you first think. From supermarkets, stores, random Spotify play lists, there are many minefields you could accidently stumble into as the calendar ticks over into December.
When does Whamageddon start?
The game begins on 1 December - meaning you can get a few listens in early of Last Christmas in the final days of November, if you need a fix. It will run until 24 December (Christmas Eve) which gives you 23 days to avoid hearing the Wham! classic.
What are the rules for Whamageddon?
On the official Whamageddon website, the rules are laid out as follows:
The 1st Rule
The objective is to go as long as possible without hearing Wham!'s Christmas classic; "Last Christmas".
The 2nd Rule
The game starts on 1 December, and finishes at the end of 24 December. Use your local timezone, if you'd like.
The 3rd Rule
Only the original version applies. Enjoy the ?#!$&%! out of remixes and covers.
The 4th Rule
You're out as soon as you recognise the song.
Bonus Rule
Post on social media with the #whamageddon hashtag when you get hit.
While we can't stop you from deliberately sending your friends to Whamhalla, the intention is that this is a survival game. Not a Battle Royale.
