Cher, Jorja Smith & The Beatles are in the running for this year's Christmas Number One as LadBaby steps down

The official Christmas number one is a British tradition and has previously been secured by musical talent that includes The Beatles, Spice Girls, Boney M and Ed Sheeran. But never before has the race been so wide open, with the Bookies favourites & latest betting odds showing how many artists are vying for the top spot.

Chief executive of the Official Charts Company Martin Talbot said: “With LadBaby stepping back after five years as winners, this year’s race looks as open as ever. “Aside from the Sleaford Mods’ cover of West End Girls for Shelter, Sooty is batting on behalf of Great Ormond Street Hospital, a Rock Choir is raising money for Cash for Kids, and we even have a trance pussycat called Nala supporting the homeless and the RSPCA. “Plus, of course, there will be a range of classics, arguably led this year by Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody, celebrating its 50th anniversary. What a Christmas chart race it is going to be.”

Christmas Number One UK: Who is in the running?

Every year a host of classic Christmas songs re-enter the charts, meaning festive tracks such as Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody or Last Christmas from Wham! could make it to number one. The Pogues' Fairytale Of New York is currently the favourite ahead of other Christmas classics such as Sir Elton John’s Step Into Christmas and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You. However, a number of new Christmas-themed releases could out shine the classics. English singer Mimi Webb recently released Back Home For Christmas, while American pop band One Republic has come out with a single called Dear Santa.

Cher is being considered a frontrunner with her track, DJ Play A Christmas Song, in the mix. Meanwhile Andrea Bocelli’s Festa, which features in the 2023 John Lewis Christmas advert is a surprise contender. Currently, Lovin On Me by American rapper and singer Jack Harlow is dominating the charts, so if the song maintains its success the track could develop into a Christmas number one. Another popular and recent release is The Beatles “last song” Now And Then, which can't be ruled out. There are also some retailer exclusives which have a shot at securing the number one title. R&B singer Smith, 26, who recently released her album Falling Or Flying, has come out with a cover of East 17’s Stay Another Day and Eurovision star Sam Ryder has released a festive original called You’re Christmas To Me.

Meanwhile, charity singles in the mix include Sooty the glove puppet's cover of The Nolans' I’m In The Mood For Christmas and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday from Rock Choir.

When will 2023's Christmas No. 1 be announced?

Fans who are eager to find out which track will claim the coveted chart topping spot will have to wait until Friday, December 22. Sales after that date will not count towards Xmas No. 1 but instead for the top spot the following week, however that is less prestigious.