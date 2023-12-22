This is when you'll need to tune in to your radio to find out the result

While the importance of the Christmas number one has evolved over time due to changes in music consumption, streaming platforms and diverse tastes, the accolade still holds a special significance, often seen as a reflection of the nation's festive spirit and tastes during the holiday season.

Securing the top spot on the charts at Christmas is considered prestigious, and the Christmas number one has historically been associated with iconic songs that have become synonymous with the season..

It is often sought after by both established and emerging artists, with classics like Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' and Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' having held the spot, contributing to their lasting popularity and association with the festive period.

Claiming the Christmas number one can provide significant visibility and recognition, and is a chance to reach a wider audience with media attention surrounding the race for the top spot giving artists a platform to showcase their talent.

Sam Ryder poses for pictures with fans in Commercial Road, Portsmouth as he bids to become Christmas number one.

The Christmas number one can be a cultural touchstone, a marker of the music that defined that particular festive season, with people sometimes even participating in campaigns to push certain songs to the top in a show of support for favourite artists or causes.

Today (22 December) is the big day, the day on which the 2023 Christmas number one will be officially announced to the nation by Radio 1. But when exactly will the top spot victor be confirmed? Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is the Christmas number 1 announced?

The Christmas number one top spot is awarded to the track that tops the UK singles chart on the last Friday before Christmas Day. In 2023, the Christmas number one announcement falls on Friday 22 December.

As for where and when you can hear the official announcement of which artist has claimed the coveted top spot, the official Christmas number one will be announced live from 4pm on Friday 22 December 2023 on BBC Radio 1's The Official Chart show with Jack Saunders.

A full run down of the full Official Christmas Singles and Albums Chart Top 100 will be published on OfficialCharts.com.

Who will be Christmas number 1 2023?

This year, UK Eurovision hero Sam Ryder - who gave the country its highest finish at the famous song competition in 24 years at the 2022 contest - is hoping his original song 'You're Christmas To Me' is able to get over the line and beat festive juggernaut 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The midweek chart update released by the Official Charts Company showed Sam's song was the only new festive hit in the top 10, and the closest to beating the iconic Wham! hit.

On 17 December, the company revealed that the 1984 song was only 42 chart units ahead of Ryder, who has performed 26 shows in only six days in the last push for Christmas number one.