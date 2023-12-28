Love it or hate it New year’s Eve is almost upon us and here’s how you can create the best year of your life

How to create and use vision boards 2024? (Canva Imgaes)

Vision boards and manifestation may sound like a new age kind of practice but psychologists have proven that they can make a significant difference in your life and help you get to where you want to be or the life that you envision for yourself. Over recent years I have discovered books and podcasts on vision boards and Manifesting (Roxie Nafousi is my absolute favourite book that I will read every year) that have actually helped me set and reach goals I never could have imagined possible.

With January just around the corner and the mantra of ‘new year, new you’ at the forefront of our minds. I spoke to vision board expert and best-selling author of ‘Vision Board Blueprints, Lisa Williams. Lisa shared her best advice and tips on how you can easily make your own vision board and manifest your best life for 2024.

Who is vision expert Lisa Williams?

After feeling low and being stuck in a dark place Lisa knew something had to change in her life. “I would look in the mirror and physically recoil at my reflection – I loathed my worthless body. I needed to learn to love myself.” That’s exactly what she did by working on her own personal development. She explained “this journey opened many doors for me, with vision boards being one of them.” Lisa has her own vision board success stories as well as many from her clients too.

How to create a vision board? Lisa Williams’ top 5 tips

Find out what you want - I would always recommend getting blank paper and a pen and just brain dumping everything onto the paper. Check your list and look at what could potentially hold you back, any fears, worries, procrastinating or even imposter syndrome and make some affirmations to help you tackle these roadblocks for when they occur. Start collating your images ready for making the vision board, use places like Pinterest, Canva or even cut-outs from magazines. When putting the vision together make sure you have a nice space, you can set a beautiful scene with crystals, candles or incense to help embody that positive energy into the board. Make sure you stay connected with the board, treat it like your best friend, look at it daily and visualise your dreams.

When should you start making a vision board for 2024?

Vision Boards can be done any time in the year, there is always an influx into doing them over the new year as people tend to focus on new goals in the new year. I would also recommend vision boards over creating new years resolutions too.

3 reasons why Vision Boards are more likely to be successful compared to setting New Year resolutions.

They allow for a more creative process which will allow you to tap into your intuition.

By using images that resonate with our desires we are tapping into our subconscious mind and creating a deeper connection to our dreams and desires.

With having a deeper connection, we are more likely to be motivated and focused at achieving the desires we have set.

How long does it take to work?

This is a bit like asking how long a piece of string, some visions can happen instantly. But bigger visions like a house could take a while. The key here is the more connected you are with your vision board the more aligned you will know how long it will take, you will also know when it is the right time for certain visions.