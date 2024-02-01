Deliveroo and Ann Summers have joined forces delivering sex toys and vibrators to your door this Valentine's Day (Getty/Deliveroo/Ann Summers)

They say romance is dead - well not any more because food takeaway service Deliveroo has teamed up with raunchy retailer Ann Summers for the partnership we never knew we needed until now.

The high street store best known for its sexy lingerie, roleplay outfits and rabbit vibrators has teamed up with Deliveroo. It will be offering 15 of its best-selling items delivered to your front door and promising to get them there in under 20 mins for ultimate satisfaction.

The new partnership will initially offer 15 of the most popular Ann Summers products which include; Couple’s Play Set, complete sex aid, a Bullet Vibrator, massage oil, and special wipes. The service will be delivered to people who live in Brighton, Manchester, and some areas of London in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

Chief executive of Ann Summers Maria Hollins said: “This is a fantastic new partnership for Ann Summers and we’re proud to be teaming up with Deliveroo to offer customers access to our popular products in minutes. Valentine’s Day is one of the most exciting and important occasions for Ann Summers fans and we can’t wait to provide new and existing customers with another way to shop with us.”

It’s the latest brand collab following the launch of ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ in November. The company is branching out and will be offering many different items - not just food - that include categories from pharmacies, toys and pet care set to become available over the coming months.

Deliveroo has just launched new foodie-inspired necklace plates - whether you celebrate Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day, it is the perfect gift for foodies. The best part: this love won’t cost you a thing. ‘Love Bites’ is a collection of limited-edition gold-plated necklaces, emblazoned with the names of some of the nation’s tastiest takeaway spots in town, including Eggslut, Homeslice, Wingstop, Oowee Vegan and Shake Shack.

Deliveroo Valentine's Day Necklaces (Deliveroo)

And it comes as new research reveals over a third (35%) of Brits prefer to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their favourite takeaway rather than celebrate the day with their other half.