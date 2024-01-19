Domino's may be known for piping hot pizza - but they've not created a blue and red all-in-one suit to help keep people warm

Domino's pizza has created a wearable heat suit made out of pizza box insulation technology. Photo by Joe Pepler / PinPep.

The big freeze has hit the UK this week, with temperatures plunging to as low as -14°c across parts of the country. To help keep people cosy and warm, popular pizza company Domino’s has created the ultimate winter warmer – but it's not something you can eat, as you might expect, it's something you can wear.

The national pizza chain has created a wearable heat suit - made out of pizza box insulation technology. This bizarre blue and red suit may look like something from NASA but it's been designed to keep people warm here on Earth.

The all-in-one suit, which features the classic Domino's pizza branding along with the brand colours, has been made with the same maximum hyper-insulation materials used by the company's delivery drivers to keep pizzas warm enroute - and now it’s wearable.

Design and production of the suit has taken months, with the outer fabric made from nylon and a polycotton lining, and after undergoing a Heat Bag heat test it was found to lose only four to five degrees in a two hour period. The heat suit is also practical as well as warming as it's equipped with a handy mobile phone arm holder, a front pouch for stashing away dip pots and napkin knee inserts.

With fingers (28%) and toes (21%) voted as the most common places that get cold in winter, the Domino’s heat suit also features enclosed hands and feet features to keep toasty warm, with detachable gloves for easy pizza slice grabbing.

So, will the heat suit be available to buy in your local Domino's when you get your next takeaway? Not yet. Pending its successful weather testing, the suit could become available to those feeling the chill or looking to stay toasty when catching up with friends soon, however.

Sam Wilson, temperature control officer at Domino's, said: “The heat suit trial is one small step for Domino’s, but a giant leap for warmth. It’s early days for our trial, and sadly customers can’t get their hands on one just yet, but if all goes to plan our heat suit could be a game changer for future pizza lovers who want to be as toasty as our dough.”

It comes after research of 2,000 adults found 53 per cent claim they can't function in the cold - and 72% hate, or don’t like, the feeling of being chilly. The research also revealed people are creatures of comfort and habit when it comes to the cold, with 37% turning to hot food in a bid to keep warm.

Seven in 10 (72%) people polled, via OnePoll, revealed wearing lounge wear and comfy clothes is one of the most comforting parts of the winter months. It’s perhaps no surprise 37% have left the house wearing their indoor wear during the winter months - due to the struggle of having to get out of cosy clothes.