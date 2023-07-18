Cadbury has revealed the top ten everyday things that frustrate people - but do you agree with it?

As we go through the motions of daily life, there are many things that we encounter on a regular basis. For example, we may share a train carriage with others as we commute to work five days a week or chat to the cashier as we purchase our weekly shop. We also carry out regular chores such as washing the laundry, ironing clothes and tidying the home.

Most of these things happen without us really thinking about them much. There are some things from everyday life, however, that cause us to stop for a moment and take notice because they are irritating, especially if something goes wrong or alters our usual routine and throws it off balance. Such things can be microstresses; those small everyday things that cause a small amount of stress.

But what are the top microstressses and everyday happenings that annoy people? Top confectionery company Cadbury has carried out a survey to find out the answer. They carried out a poll of 2,000 adults and found the top ten things that irritate people including having to listen to other people’s conversations when they chat on speakerphone in a public place and walking behind someone who is wandering along slowly.

The survey also revealed that people state they experience three of these everyday stresses each day, with 70 percent saying they always feel like they need a timeout of their routine as a result. The research was commissioned by Cadbury's TimeOut to launch its ‘Time to Call TimeOut’ campaign, which encourages people to take a moment for themselves when things get a bit too much.

Diana Mamulian, brand manager, said: “The world is a bit crazy right now, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. There are plenty of frustrations that we just can’t control, so we think it’s time to focus on what we can.”

People who responded to the survey said they do various things to try to combat microstress. They said they liked doing various things including going on a mini-escape, going for a brisk walk, having a hot cup of tea or scrolling through social media. Others also said they listen to music or eat a sweet treat to help them to unwind and relieve the stress.

So, just what are the top ten everyday stresses that irritate people? Here’s the full list:

Top ten everyday stresses, according to Cadbury 1. Getting stuck in traffic 2. Important home appliances breaking 3. Walking behind someone who is dawdling 4. Car breaking down 5. Tidying the house only for it be to ruined by children or a partner moments later 6. Putting your washing out to dry and it rains 7. Stubbing your toe 8. Realising there’s nothing in the fridge for dinner 9. Forgetting your umbrella when it rains 10. A stranger nearby taking a call on speakerphone