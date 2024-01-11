The price of Aptamil baby formula will be reduced by up to 7%

The price of Aptamil baby formula will be reduced by up to 7% from Monday (January 15). This is in response to concerns that the high cost of formula milk at stores has forced some families to resort to drastic means of feeding their infants.

In an investigation into the rapidly rising costs of formula milk, Sky News had last year reported that parents were resorting to stealing infant milk, purchasing it illegally, diluting feeds, and using condensed milk in place of formula.

According to the report, the most recent research in 2023 showed baby formula prices in the UK had increased by 24% over the past two years, while the cheapest brand jumped by 45% in that time.

The reduction of the price, which will be in effect next week, would apply to most Aptamil products including 800g tubs of first infant formula milk, said the report. The company is looking to change the cost it sells to retailers - it is widely expected that shops will pass on the savings.

In November, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK declared its intention to persist in examining the charges imposed on families, initiating a probe into the elevated expenses associated with baby formula.

The investigation revealed instances of unwarranted price hikes, resulting in a 25% surge in consumer costs over a two-year period. The CMA expressed concern regarding the dominance of Danone and Nestle, the leading companies in the baby formula sector, who collectively control 85% of the market.