While Christmas is but a distant thought in many of our minds, it’s never too early to start planning for the festivities - especially when you and your kids could meet the one and only Santa Claus.
For parents looking to do something very special for their kids at Christmas, Lapland UK provides a personalised and interactive experience that will see them travel through an Enchanted Forest, build toys in Santa’s elves workshop and even have a meeting with Old Saint Nick himself.
This is everything you need to know.
What is Lapland UK?
Lapland UK describes itself as “an immersive theatrical experience” which will introduce you and your family to an ancient civilisation through the magical world of storytelling which “fuses the spectacle of a film set with the performance of theatre, all experience within the intimacy of your own family”.
The site says: “Human Folk are invited on a four hour journey along the magical pathways of the Elven World. Many mystical Elves will be met along the way and enchanting environments encountered. This magical experience culminates in reaching the snow-covered, cosy log cabin home of Father Christmas for your heart-warming personalised and truly memorable meeting.”
You’ll receive a personalised invitation from Santa which has been sealed with wax and housed in a beautiful presentation box which requests the help of your child.
You and your family will travel through the Enchanted Forest, with Woodland elves granting your child a special elven passport which allows you to travel through the magical elven pathways.
Eventually, you’ll be greeted by toy factory elves Whittle, Conker and Wish, who will welcome you and your family into their workshop. To say thanks for your child’s help, each one will be granted the award of becoming Honorary Elves by the Elf Council.
You’ll also visit Mother Christmas’ kitchen where your child will be welcomed to help decorate gingerbread for Father Christmas. Journeying through the Elven Village and your child will get to send a letter to Father Christmas from Elva’s Post Office, ice-skate on the frozen pond, meet the huskies and enjoy food and drink from Pumpernickle’s restaurant and Pixie Mixie’s sweetshop.
Finally, to end your magical journey, you’ll get to meet the man himself - Father Christmas. You’ll enjoy a private audience with Santa in his wood-cabin home, passing his magical sleigh and reindeer and you draw near.
Amazed with the help that your child has offered his elves, Father Christmas will present them with a special golden bell that is reserved for only his very best elves, as well as a soft husky puppy toy from his Husky Hero sled team to take home.
Can I get tickets?
Tickets for Lapland UK 2023 officially went live on Monday 20 March, meaning you can book tickets for you and your family right now.
If you head over to the Lapland UK site, you’ll enter into a queue in which you’ll need to wait until it’s your turn. When you get to the front of the queue, you’ll have 25 minutes to complete your booking. You will need to keep the window open in order not to lose your place in the queue, or you can enter your email address and you’ll be notified when it’s your turn.
Babies under 12 months can visit Lapland UK for free on an infant ticket, whereas children between the ages of one and 16 will need a Small Folk’s tciket. Adults will also need a Big Folk ticket.
These are the prices as listed by Lapland UK:
November, prices from:
- Saturday 11, £109
- Sunday 12, £95
- Monday 13, £65
- Tuesday 14, £59
- Wednesday 15, £59
- Thursday 16, £59
- Friday 17, £79
- Saturday 18, £119
- Sunday 19, £105
- Monday 20, £75
- Tuesday 21, £69
- Wednesday 22, £69
- Thursday 23, £79
- Friday 24, £89
- Saturday 25, £129
- Sunday 26, £115
- Monday 27, £89
- Tuesday 28, £79
- Wednesday 29, £79 (a superstar day)
- Thursday 30, £89
December, prices from:
- Friday 1, £109
- Saturday 2, £149
- Sunday 3, £145
- Monday 4, £99
- Tuesday 5, £89
- Wednesday 6, £89
- Thursday 7, £99
- Friday 8, £119
- Saturday 9, £149
- Sunday 10, £145
- Monday 11, £109
- Tuesday 12, £99
- Wednesday 13, £99
- Thursday 14, £109
- Friday 15, £129
- Saturday 16, £149
- Sunday 17, £145
- Monday 18, £139
- Tuesday 19, £139
- Wednesday 20, £139
- Thursday 21, £139
- Friday 22, £139
- Saturday 23, £139
- Sunday 24, £139
Tickets are subject to a £3.75 booking fee per ticket, and a £5.95 postage fee for invitations.
Due to the logistics of the show, the maximum number of a group that can be booked is eight people.
What’s included with the ticket?
Your Lapland UK ticket includes:
- Entry at your chosen date and time, with 4 hours of performances and activities for your Small Folk; including helping the Toy Factory Elves make a toy for Father Christmas’ Sleigh, decorating gingerbread with Mother Christmas, ice-skating, and a personalised visit with Father Christmas
- One invitation box per booking delivered ahead of your visit, which includes one personalised invitation from Father Christmas for every Small Folk on your booking, an Elflet card inviting any infants on your booking to join your Small Folk on their adventure, one copy of the Lapland Times and your Small Folks’ entry ticket
- Free parking at Lapland UK
- One Elf Passport for every Small Folk to travel to Lapland
- One husky toy for every Small Folk when you visit Father Christmas
- One toy factory toy for Christmas Day (discreetly handed to Big Folk before you travel back to the Human World) complete with a thank you card for every Small Folk
- One complimentary souvenir photo per booking
Where is the venue?
Lapland UK is located at Whitmoor Forest, Swinley Road, Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 8BD.
It is situated roughly one and a half miles from Ascot Station.
There is free onsite parking available for visitors and for those looking to get the bus, the 162 and 162A depart from Ascot High Street roughly every hour, and stop a short walk away from the venue.