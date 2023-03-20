It’s never too early to plan in advance when the opportunity to meet Santa is at stake

While Christmas is but a distant thought in many of our minds, it’s never too early to start planning for the festivities - especially when you and your kids could meet the one and only Santa Claus.

For parents looking to do something very special for their kids at Christmas, Lapland UK provides a personalised and interactive experience that will see them travel through an Enchanted Forest, build toys in Santa’s elves workshop and even have a meeting with Old Saint Nick himself.

This is everything you need to know.

What is Lapland UK?

Lapland UK describes itself as “an immersive theatrical experience” which will introduce you and your family to an ancient civilisation through the magical world of storytelling which “fuses the spectacle of a film set with the performance of theatre, all experience within the intimacy of your own family”.

The site says: “Human Folk are invited on a four hour journey along the magical pathways of the Elven World. Many mystical Elves will be met along the way and enchanting environments encountered. This magical experience culminates in reaching the snow-covered, cosy log cabin home of Father Christmas for your heart-warming personalised and truly memorable meeting.”

The elves need your help to make the toys before Christmas day (Photo: Lapland UK)

You’ll receive a personalised invitation from Santa which has been sealed with wax and housed in a beautiful presentation box which requests the help of your child.

You and your family will travel through the Enchanted Forest, with Woodland elves granting your child a special elven passport which allows you to travel through the magical elven pathways.

Eventually, you’ll be greeted by toy factory elves Whittle, Conker and Wish, who will welcome you and your family into their workshop. To say thanks for your child’s help, each one will be granted the award of becoming Honorary Elves by the Elf Council.

Conker the elf (Photo: Lapland UK)

You’ll also visit Mother Christmas’ kitchen where your child will be welcomed to help decorate gingerbread for Father Christmas. Journeying through the Elven Village and your child will get to send a letter to Father Christmas from Elva’s Post Office, ice-skate on the frozen pond, meet the huskies and enjoy food and drink from Pumpernickle’s restaurant and Pixie Mixie’s sweetshop.

You and your children will get to have a private audience with Santa at the end of your tour (Photo: Lapland UK)

Finally, to end your magical journey, you’ll get to meet the man himself - Father Christmas. You’ll enjoy a private audience with Santa in his wood-cabin home, passing his magical sleigh and reindeer and you draw near.

Amazed with the help that your child has offered his elves, Father Christmas will present them with a special golden bell that is reserved for only his very best elves, as well as a soft husky puppy toy from his Husky Hero sled team to take home.

Can I get tickets?

Tickets for Lapland UK 2023 officially went live on Monday 20 March, meaning you can book tickets for you and your family right now.

If you head over to the Lapland UK site, you’ll enter into a queue in which you’ll need to wait until it’s your turn. When you get to the front of the queue, you’ll have 25 minutes to complete your booking. You will need to keep the window open in order not to lose your place in the queue, or you can enter your email address and you’ll be notified when it’s your turn.

You and your family will journey through secret pathways and magical villages on the tour (Photo: Lapland UK)

Babies under 12 months can visit Lapland UK for free on an infant ticket, whereas children between the ages of one and 16 will need a Small Folk’s tciket. Adults will also need a Big Folk ticket.

These are the prices as listed by Lapland UK:

November, prices from:

Saturday 11, £109

Sunday 12, £95

Monday 13, £65

Tuesday 14, £59

Wednesday 15, £59

Thursday 16, £59

Friday 17, £79

Saturday 18, £119

Sunday 19, £105

Monday 20, £75

Tuesday 21, £69

Wednesday 22, £69

Thursday 23, £79

Friday 24, £89

Saturday 25, £129

Sunday 26, £115

Monday 27, £89

Tuesday 28, £79

Wednesday 29, £79 (a superstar day)

Thursday 30, £89

December, prices from:

Friday 1, £109

Saturday 2, £149

Sunday 3, £145

Monday 4, £99

Tuesday 5, £89

Wednesday 6, £89

Thursday 7, £99

Friday 8, £119

Saturday 9, £149

Sunday 10, £145

Monday 11, £109

Tuesday 12, £99

Wednesday 13, £99

Thursday 14, £109

Friday 15, £129

Saturday 16, £149

Sunday 17, £145

Monday 18, £139

Tuesday 19, £139

Wednesday 20, £139

Thursday 21, £139

Friday 22, £139

Saturday 23, £139

Sunday 24, £139

Tickets are subject to a £3.75 booking fee per ticket, and a £5.95 postage fee for invitations.

Due to the logistics of the show, the maximum number of a group that can be booked is eight people.

What’s included with the ticket?

Your Lapland UK ticket includes:

Entry at your chosen date and time, with 4 hours of performances and activities for your Small Folk; including helping the Toy Factory Elves make a toy for Father Christmas’ Sleigh, decorating gingerbread with Mother Christmas, ice-skating, and a personalised visit with Father Christmas

One invitation box per booking delivered ahead of your visit, which includes one personalised invitation from Father Christmas for every Small Folk on your booking, an Elflet card inviting any infants on your booking to join your Small Folk on their adventure, one copy of the Lapland Times and your Small Folks’ entry ticket

Free parking at Lapland UK

One Elf Passport for every Small Folk to travel to Lapland

One husky toy for every Small Folk when you visit Father Christmas

One toy factory toy for Christmas Day (discreetly handed to Big Folk before you travel back to the Human World) complete with a thank you card for every Small Folk

One complimentary souvenir photo per booking

Where is the venue?

Lapland UK is located at Whitmoor Forest, Swinley Road, Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 8BD.

It is situated roughly one and a half miles from Ascot Station.

Can your children help Santa and his elves to save Christmas? (Photo: Lapland UK)