The Olympic Games is returning to Paris for the first time in 100 years

Paris will host the 2024 Olympic Games. (Getty Images)

The Olympic Games are returning to Europe next year for the first time in a decade and fans are desperate to get their hands on tickets. The event takes place at France’s capital city Paris for the first time in 100 years.

The Olympics features some of the best sporting talent around the world and it is a stage where legends are made such as Usain Bolt, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Michael Phelps.

But how can fans get tickets for next year’s Olympic Games and what are some of the key events to watch out for? Here is everything you need to know.

When is the 2024 Olympic Games?

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris begins on Friday 26 July 2024 and runs until Sunday 11 August 2024. It is the third time that Paris has hosted the Olympics, it previously hosted the event in 1900 and 1924.

How to get a ticket to the Olympic Games

The first phase of tickets for the Olympic Games opened in December 2022 and it allowed fans to purchase packs of three tickets.

The second phase of tickets opened on Wednesday 15 March 2023 this allows fans the first opportunity to purchase individual tickets to see their favourite sports as they happen.

To be in with a chance of winning tickets fans can register for the draw on the official Paris Olympics website. The last day to register for tickets is Friday 20 April 2023 with tickets officially closing at 5pm UK time.

Successful fans can expect to receive email confirmation informing them of ticket details in early May. Fans can then purchase tickets during the dedicated 48 hour window between 11 May 2023 and 11 June 2023.

How to purchase a hospitality package

Sporting fans looking for an extra special experience at the Paris Olympic Games can guarantee their ticket by purchasing a hospitality package.

There is no draw for the hospitality package and your place at the games would be guaranteed when you purchase it. There are a range of exclusive benefits offered to fans with the hospitality package.

An On Site package includes prime seating, VIP lounge access, food and drink, with a range of service levels to choose from.

In The City packages provide access to the Olympic Games alongside an exclusive guest area and an entertainment hub called Clubhouse 24 where fans can enjoy live performances and athlete appearances.