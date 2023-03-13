Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have reached an agreement to fight with Fury donating to Ukraine War appeal as part of deal

One of the biggest heavyweight clashes of all time could finally take place next month after Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk reached a purse split agreement. Fury will put his WBC belt on the line while the Ukrainian fighter will put his IBF, WBA and WBO straps in the mix and the winner will be crowned the best heavyweight on the planet - and the first to hold all belts.

Negotiations had looked as if they had stalled, with Usyk then likely to fight Daniel Dubois who holds the regular WBC belt, but The Cat has now agreed the exceptionally disproportionate purse and he will now prepare to take on Britain’s Gypsy King at the end of April.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming heavyweight clash between Usyk and Fury...

When is the proposed fight?

The fight, which promoters are hoping will be formally agreed shortly, is set to take place on Saturday 29 April 2023 and will take place at Wembley Stadium. The main card will begin at 10pm depending on the length of the undercard fights, which are yet to be confirmed.

It had been hoped by the fighters that the bout would take place in the Middle East, which would have brought in much more money than is now available in the UK.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk following his second win over Anthony Joshua

What is the purse split?

Usyk, who beat Britain’s Anthony Joshua last August 2022 in their heavyweight clash, has agreed to a purse split of 70/30 in favour of the Gypsy King. It had been thought an agreement would not be reached due to the amount Fury had been asking for, but the Ukrainian heavyweight champion has accepted the offer, but has added an additional clause of his own: 34-year-old Fury will have to donate £1million to the Ukraine War appeal.

What has been said?

In a video posted online, the Ukrainian boxer said: “Greedy belly, I accept your offer. 70/30 split the fight with you on April 29 at Wembley, but you will promise to donate to Ukraine immediately after the fight £1million and every day of delay you will pay one per cent of your purse to the Ukrainian people. Deal?”

Earlier in the social media battle, the heavyweight champion said: “I see all this talk of boxing fights, they want 50%, Tyson is being greedy...but from where I’m standing, Usyk you and your team are worth 30%. Either take it or you leave it and if you don’t want it, go and fight Daniel Dubois at the Copper Box and get a few million dollars.

“If you want real money come and fight the Gypsy King, but what I will say, for every day from today that you linger and mess around, I’m going to deduct one per cent from the 30 and if you don’t take it, fight Dubois for $2m. Tick tock, tick tock...”

On Monday, Fury called for the fight to have no rematch clause.

When will tickets become available?