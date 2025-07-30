‘Feral summer’ promises to show kids what boredom in the 1990s felt like - and that’s a good thing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kids are about to get a taste of a 90s childhood as ‘feral summer’ sweeps the globe. Instead of the organised activities many parents rely on during the summer holidays, this year is looking a little less structured.

The basic premise of a feral summer is to do less, embrace boredom and foster creativity. So instead of providing prescribed activities - whether that’s at home or in an outside setting - it’s up to the kids to decide their own destiny each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents of older kids are being encouraged to let their kids out each day, allowing them to find their own fun - just like we did back in the day before smartphones and helicopter parenting. For those like me with younger children, while letting them out into the big wide world all alone might not be an option, giving them more autonomy with what they do with their days is absolutely doable.

‘Feral summer’ promises to show kids what boredom in the 1990s felt like - and that’s a good thing. | Canva

For example, instead of providing materials alongside a detailed plan of how to build a tent, just fill a basket with blankets, pegs and rope and see what they come up with - knowing kids they will use the rope to make a swing, the blankets to make beds for their toys and stick the pegs on their nose to make their voice sound funny. The point is, it really doesn’t matter what they do with it as long as they’ve come up with ideas using their own creativity.

And talking of creativity, art is another great way to get the creative juices flowing - but only if you let them. So YouTube tutorials are out, using your imagination is in. That could look like a box of scrap paper and a glue stick at the kitchen table, jumbo chalks on the patio or a sketch book and pencils on a nature walk - again, you provide the materials, let them come up with the ideas.

Getting outside is also key to a feral summer - so for younger children, plenty of time in the garden and, time permitting, getting out into nature, beach days and time at the park can also provide endless ways to spark the imagination. Just remember the ‘nothing structured’ rule, so instead of planning activities, just see where the day takes you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Provide an ‘invitation to play’ and most kids will usually accept, especially if restrictions on screen time means they get BORED! Because while boredom might seem like a negative, it’s actually the key that unlocks a child’s enormous imagination. I’m not saying parents won’t have to put up with a considerable amount of moaning before they eventually do come up with all their exciting ideas though - you may just have to dig deep and trust the process.

But prepare yourself for it to all get a little messy too. It’s unlikely that giving kids free rein will lead to anything other than a bit of a mess - whether that’s getting soaked with the garden hose, playing in a mud pit or getting covered in paint - however, an hour spent tidying at the end of the day is a lot less time consuming than being responsible for entertaining your children for the entire day.

Ultimately, if you go easy on the scheduling and lean into leaving kids to their own devices (within reason of course), not only will it do wonderful things for your child’s brain, and their confidence, it should mean less work for parents too, freeing up time for a feral summer of your own.