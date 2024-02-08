Adidas and Manchester United launch new fashion collaboration with Stone Roses (Getty)

Adidas and Manchester United have announced they will be partnering with alternative rock/indie band The Stone Roses for a new fashion collection. The Premier League football club has described the partnership as a “fusion of football, fashion, and music inspired by the iconic and legendary 'Madchester' era.”

The new range design has been inspired by The Stone Roses self titled debut album (1989) which was crafted by guitarist John Squire. The collection which features the iconic artwork and lemon design has had the Manchester United logo added and the infamous Adidas three black stripes. Adidas replaced Nike as Manchester United's kit manufacturer in 2015.

Everything is available to buy directly through the Manchester United website and pricing starts from £40 for a bucket hat or scarf up to £90 for a jacket. The rest of the fashion collab consists of a black tracksuit, black shorts and long-sleeve t-shirt.

The Stone Roses have been a strong influence in the Manchester music scene over the years. The Mancunian band have had hits with ‘I Wanna be Adorned’ and ‘I Am the Resurrection’ with Ian Brown as the lead singer.

The alternative rock band originally split in 1996 due to creative and musical differences but reformed in 2011. Following the release of two new singles in 2016, the band split again in 2019.