Marcus Rashford is back in the Manchester United team for tonight's clash with Wolves. He has been named in the starting 11 for tonight's game against 11th-placed Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

The star was dropped for the Red Devils' FA Cup tie against Newport County on Sunday (January 28) after reports he missed a training session last week after partying in a Belfast nightclub.

On Saturday, it emerged the England striker was missing from training with his Man U teammates on Friday after calling in sick. However, he had been spotted at Thompsons Garage nightclub in the Northern Irish city hours earlier. The 26-year-old was also pictured in Lavery's Bar in the city on Wednesday night - having trained with United that day.

It is understood he was in Belfast to visit former academy team-mate Ro-Shaun Williams, who plays for Larne FC, and returned to Manchester on Friday morning before calling in sick.

Then, manager of the Old Trafford club, Erik Ten Hag, dropped Rashford from the squad for the FA Cup fourth round tie at Newport on Sunday, saying he was "ill". But after the game, which United won 4-2, Ten Hag said the Rashford incident was an "internal matter", with the club issuing a statement saying the star took "responsibility for his actions" and the matter was "closed".

It is understood he was fined two weeks' wages - around £700,000 - over the incident and on Wednesday, Ten Hag said: "So he has taken responsibility and for the rest it's an internal matter. Case closed."

He said Rashford's attitude had "nothing to do with" a lack of respect for the Dutch coach, saying it was time to "move on".

"The statement (from Manchester United) is clear and we have to focus on winning football games," he added. Pushed on off-field discipline in the squad, Ten Hag told reporters: "In football, you need discipline - that is on the pitch but also off the pitch.

"There is a line between, when every player, every professional knows this, what is required. We have to focus on winning football games. That's what matters and every top professional knows what is required."

And Rashford looks set to get his chance this evening as he bids to recreate the sparkling form of last season, when he scored 30 goals in 56 games for Manchester United.

The decision to bring him back comes after a litany of disciplinary issues at Man United this season, including the departure of Jadon Sancho to German side Borussia Dortmund earlier this month, after a long-standing feud with the boss. Last season, Rashford himself hit the headlines when he was dropped for a game at Wolves after turning up late to a team meeting.