The Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2024: What is it and who were the best and worst dressed including Zendaya
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Green Carpet Awards took place in LA on Wednesday evening (March 6). The award ceremony was launched in 2017 by Italian activist Livia Firth. Its aim is to celebrate sustainability in the fashion industry by recognising designers who prioritise ethical and environmentally friendly practices.
Zendaya was one of the co-chairs of this year’s annual event, alongside stars Helen Hunt, Julianne Moore, Annie Lennox, Livia Firth and Cate Blanchett. The actress continued her fashion streak as she attended the awards alongside friend and stylist Law Roach. The Dune actress, 27, wore a floor length vintage Roberto Cavalli dress from the Spring/Summer 2011 collection.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The floor-length grey gown hugged her figure and featured layers of animal print and mixed with fringing. No-one but Zendaya could pull off such an intricate design of textures. The actress let her long hair with natural curls fall and kept makeup to a minimum.
Chrissy Teigen attended with husband John Legend. Chrissy looked stunning in black sheer dress by Saint Laurent with hubby in a matching black suit. The pair looked happy as mummy and daddy of four kids enjoyed a child free night.
Donatella Versace also looked chic in a pale pink chain mail dress with cowl neck design from her own label - Of course. Amber Valletta looked stylish in a mini tuxedo dress and founder Livia Firth opted for a velvet burgundy suit.
Annie Lennox opted for a black suit and t-shirt with the slogan ‘Global feminist’ emblazoned across it. Canadian poet and illustrator Rupi Kaur also wore a black suit but with a midi skirt instead of trousers. The blazer jacket featured a ruffled cone bra style design which was giving Madonna Vibes.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.