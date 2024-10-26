Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halloween costume ideas if you are tired of witches and vampires.

Over the past few years Halloween in the UK has started to feel a bit more like the US. We have started to go overboard with spooky inspired treats to eat to our elaborate home decor. Even the Halloween costumes have gone from DIY bin-bag chic to above and beyond costumes that people spend time and money on to be the best.

Gone are the days of just dressing up as a witch or vampire now you can go trick or treating in whatever outfit you choose. But of course if it's not on Instagram it didn't happen. Here is a list of the top 6 Most Instagrammable character costumes for Halloween 2024.

1. Spider-Man – 967,358 Posts

Tom Holland recently confirmed he will reprise his role as Spider-Man so it's no surprise the character remains a favourite for fans of all ages. The Spiderman costume is available in every single size from baby and kids to adult. It's certainly a firm favourite in our house.

2. Naruto – 926,312 Posts

I know I'd never heard of it either but the ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village has secured the second spot. Naruto’s iconic orange jumpsuit and headband have made him a go-to character for anime lovers this Halloween.

3. Harley Quinn – 905,985 Posts

The iconic DC villain was popular back in 2016 with the release of the movie Suicide Squad. But she's made a comeback this year thanks to the Joker movie. The blend of punk, playfulness, and edge makes Harley Quinn a costume choice that exudes bold personality.

The Most Instagrammable character costumes for Halloween 2024 | Getty Images

4. Batman – 421,297 Posts

Another classic DC character Batman’s timeless appeal, featuring the sleek and powerful Batsuit, makes it a perennial choice for those seeking a mysterious yet heroic look on Halloween.

5. The Joker – 366,007 Posts

Thanks to Joaquin Phoenix Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux Batman's nemesis is a great outfit for Halloween. However, it's the retro version of the character that people still love to emulate. The iconic purple suit and sinister smile and bright green hair will scare every one.

6. Harry Potter – 324,666 Posts

It's been 21 years since the first movie was released but dressing up as the wizard is still a popular choice. Not just a favourite for Halloween it's also one of the most popular costumes to wear on World Book Day. It seems people just can't get enough of dressing up like Harry Potter.

New research by social online casino PlayFame has analysed Instagram posts featuring 161 of the most popular fictional characters from TV, film, video games, and literature, focusing on posts related to their look and the Halloween Hashtags.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

