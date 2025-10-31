One thing for sure is that Heidi Klum appears to be obsessed with Halloween, after all the supermodel is known as the Queen of Halloween and hosts an annual star-studded bash. In case you didn’t know, she and her husband Tom Kaulitz went as E.T for their bash last year.

As for her Halloween 2025 party, when she was discussing being the new face of L'Oréal Paris' Midnight Cream with InStyle, she also talked about her Halloween outfit and said: "It's going to be be ugly, scary...maybe stinky?"

Heidi Klum also said: “I never want to let my Halloween fans down. And I know people are watching from everywhere, so I really rack my brain every year to come up with something fabulous, give everyone a good time, and hopefully inspire others to also do something creative.”

In 2011, Heidi Klum dressed as a full exposed cadaver, in 2019 she went as a an alien science experiment gone badly wrong. The supermodel has also dressed up as Fiona from Shrek as well as Betty Boop and Jessica Rabbit. And in 2022, she dressed as a worm, yes you did read that correctly, a worm.

When she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she discussed dressed as a worm and said: "This was very hard, I was very claustrophobic.”

She also said: "Because basically they had to tie my arms down in order to be in this position. And then my face was like glued to the outside of it, so I couldn't really move my face any which way. I was just stuck."

NationalWorld takes a look at Heidi Klum’s Halloween costumes over the years

From left to right: Heidi Klum as an old laday, as a worm and Jessica Rabit

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's Halloween presented by Shutterfly at Marquee on October 31, 2013 For her Halloween party in 2013, Heidi Klum dressed as an old lady

Heidi Klum attends the Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by GSN's Hellevator And SVEDKA Vodka At LAVO New York on October 31, 2015 in New York City Jessica Rabit was Heidi Klum's choice of outfit in 2015

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 In 2022, Heidi Klum thought dressing as a worm would be appropriate for her Halloween party