Before Taylor Swift and her changing fashion Era’s, there was Madonna. The Queen of Pop was also the Queen of reinvention. Through her five decades of music the Lucky Star singer has continued to change her look and fashion style for each and every album.

Madonna entered the UK charts with Holiday in 1983 with the classic eighties style. Dancing around in her music video with off the shoulder top and a rara skirt layered over cycling shorts. The pop star switched up her look for the Material Girl video as she paid homage to Marylin Monroe's Diamonds are a Girl's best friend video. Madonna wore a pink satin dress, pearls and her hair bleach blonde just like the fifties pin-up.

One of Madonna’s most outrageous outfits and memorable costumes has to be the iconic cone bra outfit by Jean Paul Gaultier for the music video Vogue. Throughout the nineties Madonna became more than just a pop star and a figure of pop culture. Continuing to reinvent herself through the nighties, the Queen of Pop went through a cowboy phase with her album ‘Music’ in 2000 and a disco phase in 2005 with the album ‘Confessions on the Dancefloor’.

But it's not just her music videos and concert tours where Madonna has decided to shock the world with her outfit choices. The ‘Like a Virgin’ singer is never scared of showing off her skin or flashing a bit of bum (Met Gala 2016). As Madonna turns 66 today (August 16 2024) we have no doubt that the Queen of Pop won't be changing her ways anytime soon. The icon will continue to do what she wants and how she wants to because after all age is just a number

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

1 . US pop star Madonna performs onstage during a free concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4, 2024.Â . Madonna ended her "The Celebration Tour" with a performance attended by some 1.5 million enthusiastic fans. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Share

2 . Madonna and Guy Ritchie attend the baptism of their son Rocco at Dornoch Cathedral December 21, 2000 in Scotland. (Photo by Antony Jones/UK Press/Newsmakers) Getty Images Share

3 . Madonna performing in New York City at Roseland. November 5, 2000 (Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect) This is her first concert since 1993. Special Rates apply Getty Images Photo: Getty Share

4 . American pop singer Madonna performs during the video shoot for her single 'Take a Bow,' 1994. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Getty Images Photo: Getty Share