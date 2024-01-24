Margot Robbie and her fashion stylist are releasing a Barbie look-book (Getty)

It was the biggest film of the year and - although Margot Robbie won’t be getting an Oscar - we still think she deserves an award for her outfits. If like us you couldn’t get enough of her Barbie style then you are in for a treat. The summer was dominated by Barbiecore fashion and we saw the actress, 33, wear many shades of pink and even more Barbie inspired outfits created by fashion stylist Andrew Mukamal.

Following the Oscar's snub there is good news for Barbie fans. Andrew Mukamal has announced that he is releasing a Barbie fasjion look-book (screams loud). The fashion stylist has a huge celebrity client list as well as Margot Robbie he has worked with Carey Mulligan, Billie Eilish and Zoe Kravitz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mastermind behind all of Margot Robbie's Barbie inspired looks, shared the exciting news on Instagram. He said: “Introducing: #BarbieTheWorldTour “This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the “Barbie” press tour in March 2023. I could have never imagined just a few months later we’d be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams.”

Andrew Mukamal added “This book is a labour of love, dedicated to all the Barbie lovers and fashion fans around the world. Hope you enjoy it.”

The 160-page look-book will feature all of Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal's Barbie inspired outfits from press events and premieres. The must-have book also promises to include never-before seen images.

The book will be published by Rizzoli and there are some big names that have helped bring this book to life. Both Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal are named as authors, photographs by Craig McDean and British Vogue Editor-in Chief Edward Enninful and Barbie Director Greta Gerwig have both contributed.

When will the Barbie The World Tour book be available to buy in the UK?

Advertisement

Advertisement